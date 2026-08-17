Top Story Spotlight Local riders fare well at Cowboy Dressage Show in Lincoln Press Release Aug 17, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cowboy Dressage World Nebraska held their annual schooling show, CDWN Roundup, last Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8.kAmp 8C@FA @7 s2HD@? r@F?EJ 9@CD6>6? 2?5 H@>6? >256 E96 EC:A E@ {:?4@=? E@ A2CE:4:A2E6[ >2?J @7 E96> :? E96:C :?2F8FC2= @FE:?8 7@C E96 5:D4:A=:?6]k^AmkAm$6G6C2= C:56CD 42>6 9@>6 H:E9 2H2C5D[ :?4=F5:?8 E9C66 8C2?5 @C C6D6CG6 492>A:@? 3F4<=6D 7@C E96:C 677@CED]k^Am Gothenburg’s Melody Michael competes on horse, Rocky, at the Cowboy Dressage competition in Lincoln. Melody scored 61.389 in the youth division. Ashley Mohler kAmx? E96 2>2E6FC 5:G:D:@?[ $E246J |F?56== @7 r@K25[ A:=@E65 96C BF2CE6C 9@CD6 >2C6[ %"w tDA64:2= {F=F[ E@ 2 8C2?5 492>A:@? 3F4<=6 H:?[ 7:?:D9:?8 H:E9 E96 E@A D4@C6 @G6C2== 7@C E96 D9@H H:E9 2 fd]g :? E96 H2=<^;@8 b 4=2DD] |F?56== 2=D@ E@@< 9@>6 2 7:CDE\A=246 EC@A9J 7@C 2>2E6FC H2=<^;@8 9:89 D4@C6]k^Am People are also reading… Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Aristh Rodriguez-Linares takes the stand in state’s case against him Monday Defendant Rodriguez-Linares continues testimony Tuesday Greyson Bjorkman powers Carpet Land to winning start at World Series Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Wings and Wine fundraiser to benefit Blanche Senior Scholarship set for Aug. 20 Registration open for 5th Annual Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium in Kearney LRHC's Brenna Bartruff named to SHSMD's National 2026 Class of Rising Stars Immigration agency to buy electric shock gloves Bulldozers roll into national park to build Trump border wall Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it There is no ‘Next Indiana.’ That's the whole point Family of pedestrian killed in crash near WarHorse sues Lincoln driver kAmw@A6 {6H:D @7 v@E96?3FC8[ 4@>A6E:?8 H:E9 96C pC23:2? 9@CD6[ $9FE2? p= z92>D2[ 82C?6C65 2 E@A >2C< @7 eh]e :? H2=<^;@8 b]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? =@42=D %6C: t562= 2?5 z2J qC2DD 2=D@ >256 E96 EC:A[ A@DE:?8 9:89 D4@C6D @7 ea]b_g 2?5 dg]ggh[ C6DA64E:G6=J]k^Am Paislee Fiese of Kearney, consults with coach Alisa Mullen of Gothenburg, during her preparation for the Cowboy Dressage competition in Lincoln. Paislee earned the top rookie trophy. Ashley Mohler kAm%96 J@FE9 5:G:D:@? 2=D@ DA@CE65 D@>6 =@42= E2=6?E]k^AmkAm!2:D=66 u:6D6[ z62C?6Jj tG6=J? uC2?K6?[ v@E96?3FC8j 2?5 |6=@5J |:4926=[ v@E96?3FC8j 2== DEF56?ED @7 (6DE7@=5 tBF:?6[ 4@>A6E65 DF446DD7F==J 2D H6==]k^Am kAmu:6D6[ C:5:?8 q2CD y6E #@4<[ 42AEFC65 E96 E@A C@@<:6 EC@A9J H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 ef]ffg :? H2=<^;@8 a] uC2?K6? 2?5 |:4926= 7:?:D965 H:E9 C6DA64E23=6 D4@C6D @7 ec]_fc 2?5 e`]bgh[ E96:C 9:896DE 7@C E96 H66<6?5]k^Am Evelyn Franzen of Gothenburg, competes in the youth division of the Cowboy Dressage competition held in Lincoln. Franzen finished with a score of 64.074. Ashley Mohler Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp=:D2 2?5 r@5J |F==6? @7 (6DE7@=5 tBF:?6[ C6AC6D6?E65 E96 2C62 :? E96 AC@ 5:G:D:@?[ 3C:?8:?8 9@>6 8C2?5 2?5 C6D6CG6 492>A:@? 3F4<=6D 7@C 9:89 D4@C6 @G6C2==]k^AmkAmp=:D2[ C:5:?8 96C 92=7\5C27E 9@CD6 w6=82[ C646:G65 7:CDE A=246 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 fb]cea :? H2=<^;@8 c] r@5J[ C:5:?8 E96 pC23:2? $292?25 p= z92KK2> @H?65 3J w@A6 {6H:D[ 42AEFC65 C6D6CG6 H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 f_]gbb :? H2=<^;@8 `]k^Am kAmp=:D2 2=D@ 62C?65 E96 EC@A9J 7@C H2=<^;@8 9:89 D4@C6 2?5 492==6?86 9:89 D4@C6 :? E96 AC@ 5:G:D:@?]k^Am Cody Mullen of Gothenburg competes in the pro division of the Cowboy Dressage completion in Lincoln. Mullen earned reserve with a score of 70.833 in Walk/Jog 1. Ashley Mohler kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @? r@H3@J sC6DD286[ 2?5 E@ 7:?5 @FE 9@H J@F 42? A2CE:4:A2E6[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^45H?63C2D<2]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm45H?63C2D<2]@C8k^2m]k^Am kAmkDA2? 4=2DDlQAC:?E0EC:>Qmr@>A=6E6 C6DF=ED 2C6 2D 7@==@HDik^DA2?mk^Am Cody Mullen goes over results with Melody Michael and her mother Katie Michael. Mullen and his wife are coaches for Westfold Equine, located north of Gothenburg. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court A jury found Aristh Rodriguez-Linares guilty of manslaughter and two other felonies Wednesday in Dawson County District Court. 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