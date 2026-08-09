Top Story Spotlight CNPPID board receives update on general manager search Jessica Kennedy Aug 9, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation Board of Directors were provided an update on the general manager search process Monday, Aug. 3, at their August board meeting in Holdrege.kAmq@2C5 !C6D:56?E zJ=6 $96A96C5 E@=5 E96 3@2C5 E96 9:C:?8 4@>>:EE66 >6E =2DE H66< H:E9 (@@5D p:E<6? {2H 7:C> E@ 8@ @G6C E96 =:DE @7 42?5:52E6D[ E96 5:DEC:4E D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] p E@E2= @7 hh 2AA=:42E:@?D H6C6 C646:G65]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 9:C:?8 4@>>:EE66 92D C65F465 E92E =:DE E@ `` 42?5:52E6D[ 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ ?2CC@H E96 7:?2=:DED E@ 7@FC]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 E96 H66< @7 $6AE] a`[ E96 9:C:?8 4@>>:EE66 :D D4965F=65 E@ 4@?5F4E :?\A6CD@? :?E6CG:6HD H:E9 E96 7:?2=:DED 2?5 2:>D E@ D6=64E 2 42?5:52E6 E@ AC6D6?E E@ E96 7F== 3@2C5 7@C E96 2AAC@G2= 5FC:?8 E96 3@2C5 H@C<:?8 >66E:?8 D4965F=65 7@C $6AE] ad]k^Am People are also reading… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Lexington prepares for back to school with outdoor event Police, crime lab personnel testify on days 2, 3 of Rodriguez-Linares case Dakan named Good Samaritan Caring Kind Award recipient Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Overton's Paige Walahoski wins Elite Showmanship Contest at Dawson County Fair Eustis hosts Back to School Bonanza 'Like a football facility': Nebraska volleyball raves about renovated Devaney Sports Center Court hears from 3 witnesses Friday morning in Rodriguez-Linares trial Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts kAmp=D@ 2E |@?52J’D |66E:?8ik^AmkF=mk=:mxCC:82E:@? 2?5 (2E6C $6CG:46D |2?286C $4@EE s:4<6 C6A@CE65 E92E H2E6C H2D 36:?8 AF>A65 :?E@ t=H@@5 #6D6CG@:C DE2CE:?8 @? $2EFC52J :? 2? 677@CE E@ 42AEFC6 6IEC2 H2E6C C6=62D65 7@C :CC:82E:@? 7C@> {2<6 |4r@?2F89J 7@==@H:?8 E96 C646?E F?6IA64E65 C2:? 6G6?ED] qJ AF>A:?8 :?E@ t=H@@5 #6D6CG@:C[ E96 5:DEC:4E 42? 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E9:D H66< 5F6 E@ :CC:82E:@? 56>2?5D] $E6:?<6 25565 E92E @?=J fd 47D H2D 36:?8 >62DFC65 @? E96 $@FE9 !=2EE6 #:G6C 2E }@CE9 !=2EE6 E@ 9:89=:89E E96 =24< @7 H2E6C :? E92E 32D:?]k^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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