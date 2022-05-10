Area high schools graduate their 2022 senior classes

Several area schools hosted their 2022 commencement ceremonies over the weekend of May 7-8. The seniors who received their diplomas faced uncertainties few students in modern times have had to face.

This year’s seniors were sophomores when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and schools across the country and state shut their doors early during the spring semester for the safety of the students. This type of mass closure had not happened since the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918.

When today’s seniors returned in-person to their schools in August 2020, they were forced to navigate a precarious situation, never knowing what the next day was going to bring. Cases and hospitalizations across the local area would spike to their highest levels in November 2020.

By their final year of high school, the seniors had been dogged by the Delta and Omicron variants but several COVID-19 vaccines helped to create what could be called a more normal situation for the students.

Having navigated a different world than they likely expected when they first entered high school as freshman, the seniors of the local schools could proudly turn their tassels this weekend.

Overton

Overton Public School held their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7. There were 24 students that graduated, several with honors and scholarships.

The students had chosen a white carnation as their class flower, “Home,” by Phillip Phillips as their class song, class colors were turquoise and white and their motto was: “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home again,” – Tim McGraw.

The salutary address was given by Abigail Lawton, valedictory address was presented by Aven Zimmerman and Addison Luther gave the closing remarks.

There were several seniors who earned the Overton Upward Scholarship, originally started as the Overton Dollars for Scholars in 2003. The mission of the organization is to provide educational opportunities for graduating seniors.

The organization donates $500 to each Overton graduate if they fulfill the following requirements.

Complete the Overton Upward Application

Complete the first term at an accredited school with at least half-time credits with a minimum 2.0 GPA.

Show evidence they have enrolled as at least half-time students for the second term.

There were 17 students who applied and there were 12 who fulfilled the requirements to receive the scholarship. The following seniors have begun the process to receive the scholarship in the fall:

Dawson Anderson, Abigail Lawton, Wyatt Ryan, Angel Brummet, Addison Luther, Caleb Svarvari, Dalton Carlson, Maeli Meier, Caroline Vance, Cinch Kiger, Riley Pooschke, Aven Zimmerman.

The following donors from the 2020-2021 year have helped fund the scholarship: Kristi Shafer, Shirley Ryan, Hayley and Eric Ryan family, Tom and Nancy Ginkens, Mark and Teresa Aten and Dean and Linda Oman.

Elwood

The Elwood Public Schools held their commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7, there were 13 seniors who were presented with their diplomas.

Their class flower was a white rose and their class quote was, “The only thing you can do in this life is pursue your passions, celebrate your bloopers and never stop following your fear.” —Grace Helbig.

Valedictorian - Lauren Hickey, Salutatorian - Shannon Kennicutt, Opening Remarks - Jadeyn Kohl and Closing Remarks - Carsen Reiners.

The 2022 Class Ushers were Kaden Clouse, Whitney Dickau, Zoey Evans, Alayna Moore.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools held their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 8, with 17 seniors taking part in their last event as a Mustang.