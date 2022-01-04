Additional snowfall possible on Wednesday, single digit temperatures on Thursday

LEXINGTON — A fast moving storm system will pass through the area late Wednesday and drop some more snow, temperatures will plummet on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service – Hastings, the chance for accumulating snow will be likely on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 into Thursday, Jan. 6.

Some snow may still be on the ground from the storm system that passed through the area during the New Year’s weekend. There wasn’t much accumulation across Dawson County, just over an inch in most places.

Expected snow amounts for the Wednesday system are expected to be between 1-4 inches across the local area. This type of quick moving storm will not create a large weather event, but it could still create some negative impacts for travel as wind speeds could add to reduced visibility as the snow falls.

Flurries could continue into Thursday, but the main story will be the plummeting temperatures behind the cold front. Temperatures will be in the single digits with 10 degrees being the high for most places.

Wind speeds could be strong enough to create wind chills around the advisory level in the -20s.

As the weekend approaches, temperatures should warm back up into the 30s, typical for January.