BERTRAND — Family and tradition was celebrated as a part of the 73rd Annual Bertrand Days, held the last week of June with their fair, rodeo and parade.

Bertrand Days kicked off on Saturday, June 24 with the Viking Booster Club Fun run, sand volleyball and cornhole tournament, the first night of the carnival provided by Ozark amusements and the Bertrand Brews and BBQ fundraiser.

A street dance followed with music being provided by Eric Paslay and Kyle Sayler band.

Events continued on Sunday with an Antique Tractor drive, pull and parade. There was also a community worship service sponsored by Hope Lutheran Church.

The crowing of 2023 Miss Bertrand took place during the evening. The nominees included: Abby Beisner Brooklyn Evans, Addie Hansen, Gracie Hock, Marie Ford, Marcia Estrada, Libby Kugler, Gracianne Wilcox, Allyson Schoff, Ella Brown, Addie Anderson and Katelyn Evans.

Marie Ford was crowned queen, Ella Brown was first runner up and Addie Anderson was second runner up.

Monday opened with the “Blow & Show” beef show, there were games and contents for young and old held in the park and pool games at the newly renovated Bertrand Aquatic Center.

The first night 73rd Bertrand Rodeo also kicked off on Monday, with Monte Williams of Elm Creek announcing and Terry Tinney of North Platte providing entertainment between the competitions.

Tuesday was the last day of events, with the annual Bertrand Days parade.

The parade included a myriad of participants including floats, classic pickups and cars, farm equipment – both antique and modern, as well as a host of business. The parade was concluded in the traditional fashion by the Bertrand Fire Department in the fire engines, grass rigs and ambulances.

Following the parade there was a Walk Down Medina event which included a host of activities provided by area businesses that ranged from a kids tractor pull, obstacle course, face paint, ring tosses, etc.

There was also a community project fundraiser held during the walk. To help raise funds for the Bertrand Community Building, there was a blank canvas on an easel with paint and brushes that anyone could donate toward to paint a stroke.

The work of art created by the community would then be displayed in town.