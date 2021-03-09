LHS honors winter athletes

Lexington High School coaches select lettering athletes for the 2020-21 winter sports season
LEXINGTON – Lexington High School coaches have chosen and winter sports athletes have been given their awards for the 2020-21 season. The following are the LHS letterwinners and participant award winners as they look ahead to the spring season.
Boys Basketball:
With the closure of the basketball season, Minutemen head coach Zach Jones has selected the award winners for his players. Letterwinners for the 2020-21 Lexington Minutemen basketball team included Jase Carpenter, Noah Converse, Austin Freidrichsen, Isaac Scharff, Kaden West, Dru Truax, Anthony Rodriguez, Greysen Strauss, Mathew Salas-Castillo, Luis Castellanos, Agustin Lopez and Daud Daud.
Participant certificate holders for the Minutemen included, Isaiah Ellingson, Levi Converse, Hunter Stewart, Hamza Hassan, Logan Deal, Emilio Colon, Andrew Hanson, Alejandro Miller, Jante Miller and Cristofer Guerrero.
Girls Basketball:
Eight Lexington Minutemaids were awarded letters by head coach Robb Koerting for their performance in the 2020-21 girls basketball season including four time letter winner Klair Fagot, Sarah Treffer, Mia Rowe, Kalli Sutton, Marissa Garcia, Gracey Smith, Kim Barraza and Emily Jimenez.
Minutemaids receiving participation certificates for the winter season included Kennadi Ureste, Venus Sanchez, Laikyn Seim, Yasmin Gallegos, Madison Fitzgerald and Amandalyna Reynoso.
Wrestling:
Head Coach Karl Degenhardt has selected the letterwinners for the Minutemen and Minutemaids wrestlers in the 2020-21 season which included Lazaro Adame, Daven Naylor, Ivan Lazo, Dylan Hubbard, Angel Vega, Landen Johnson, Greg Treffer, Jackson Oaks, Rene Corado, Carlos Romero, Ismael Ayala, Fredy Vargas, Jesse Arevalo, Sebastian Dones and Korah Ellis.
Wrestlers awarded participation certificates included Jacksen Konrad, Ethan Mins, Jason Hernandez, Nicolas Perez, Kytzia Hernandez, Fransisca Walsh, Karen Santoyo, Linda Campozano, Sebastian Herrera, Ulices Caldera, Ian Salazar, Christian Rodriguez, Arturo Lopez, Zeke Lucas, Alexes Rodriguez, Gilberto Calmo, Cayden Gibbons, Michelle Ruiz and Esmeralda Ramirez Lemus.
Bowling:
Lexington head bowling coach Nic VanCura selected letterwinners for the LHS bowling teams inaugural season for winter 2020-21 which included 12 letterwinners; Alex Gomez, Adrian Galvan, Chayse Nelson, Morgan Bailey, Kenneth Garcia, Taya Berry, Cordelia Harbison, Leticia Virgilio, Cassie Galvan, Mckinna Moats, Alexis Ureste and Daisy Gomez.
Participation certificate holders for the LHS bowling teams included Gabriel Fees, Carlos Prado, Jesus Villa and Rachael Kearney.
Cheerleaders:
The Lexington Cheerleaders to receive honors for their 2020-21 winter sports season have been selected by their coach, Randi Todd. Letterwinners included Abby Allen, Giselle Borrayo, Jackie Quinonez, Jayda Ehlers, Malinda Lo, Megan Dang, Nikki Sonthona, Priscila Castaneda, Taya Berry, Yadira Sanchez, Brisa Garcia and Leticia Virgilio.
Receiving participation certificates for the 2020-21 season were Alicia Colima and Alondra Romero.
Liberty Belles:
LHS Liberty Belles, coached by Kylee Kuecker, were awarded letters for their performances in the 2020-21 season. Letterwinners included Macey Johnson, Leilany Diaz, Liah Haines, Zoey Salem, Abbie Owens, Sierra Welch, Daniela Solis, Sydni Ringenberg, Aaliyah Clouse, Kayleigh Cetak and Josue Lucas.
Congratulations to all letterwinners and participants for the LHS 2020-21 winter sports season.