LHS honors winter athletes

Lexington High School coaches select lettering athletes for the 2020-21 winter sports season

LEXINGTON – Lexington High School coaches have chosen and winter sports athletes have been given their awards for the 2020-21 season. The following are the LHS letterwinners and participant award winners as they look ahead to the spring season.

Boys Basketball:

With the closure of the basketball season, Minutemen head coach Zach Jones has selected the award winners for his players. Letterwinners for the 2020-21 Lexington Minutemen basketball team included Jase Carpenter, Noah Converse, Austin Freidrichsen, Isaac Scharff, Kaden West, Dru Truax, Anthony Rodriguez, Greysen Strauss, Mathew Salas-Castillo, Luis Castellanos, Agustin Lopez and Daud Daud.

Participant certificate holders for the Minutemen included, Isaiah Ellingson, Levi Converse, Hunter Stewart, Hamza Hassan, Logan Deal, Emilio Colon, Andrew Hanson, Alejandro Miller, Jante Miller and Cristofer Guerrero.

Girls Basketball: