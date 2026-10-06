Top Story Spotlight Cozad girls golf qualifies for Class C state, takes third at C-4 Districts Jessica Kennedy Oct 6, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 The Cozad Haymaker girls golf team gather for a photo with their coaches after taking the Class C-4 runner-up title Monday at Lakeside County Club at Johnson Lake. Photo Courtesy of Cozad Community Schools Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Cozad lady Haymaker golf team finished as the Class C-4 District runners-up Monday at Lakeside Country Club at Johnson Lake.kAmr@K25 925 2 E62> D4@C6 @7 bh_ 369:?5 vC2?5 xD=2?5 r6?EC2= r2E9@=:4 H:E9 2 bfe]k^AmkAmp52>D r6?EC2= E@@< E9:C5 H:E9 2 bh_]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr~+psk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmt==2 pE49:D@? H2D E96 :?5:G:5F2= CF??6C\FA H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 g`]k^Am kAmt>>2 w@H6CE6C[ hhk^AmkAm|@C82? |C2K[ `__k^Am People are also reading… J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Lexington principal Barry McFarland wrote lyrics for UNK Color Song while a student at UNK Cozad rallies to support Ide through cancer treatment Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Tom Brady's aviation habits after his retirement from pro football How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV and streaming info Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid Another impressive night for Andi Jackson, another sweep for No. 1 Nebraska volleyball kAm|@==:6 $AC25=:?[ ``_k^AmkAmq2J=6 t=5C:586[ ``ek^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%~! `_ !{prt#$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] |24J y@C86?D6?[ |:?56?[ fak^Am kAma] pE49:D@?[ r@K25[ g`k^AmkAmb] y@C5J? {2CD6?[ #2G6??2[ gck^AmkAmc] |@==J z6??2[ vxrr[ gek^Am kAmd] z2J=:? $F89C@F6[ w@=5C686[ h_k^Am kAme] zJp??2 qC2?5[ r6?EFC2[ h_k^AmkAmf] yF=:2?? |@C82?[ vxrr[ hbk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmg] |2<6??2 %C6776C[ #2G6??2[ hck^AmkAmh] {:=J |4r=J>@?E[ w@=5C686[ hck^AmkAm`_] {:==:2? p=36CED[ vxrr[ hck^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%tp| $r~#t$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmvC2?5 xD=2?5 r6?EC2= r2E9@=:4[ bfek^Am kAmr@K25[ bh_k^Am kAmp52>D r6?EC2=[ bh_k^AmkAmw@=5C686[ bhak^AmkAm|:?56?[ bhek^AmkAmqC@<6? q@H[ c`_k^AmkAmz62C?6J r2E9@=:4[ cbgk^AmkAmw:\{:?6[ ccak^Am kAm#2G6??2[ ccak^Am kAmr6?EFC2[ ccck^AmkAm$E] !2F=[ cd`k^AmkAmv:33@?[ cdek^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8[ cdhk^AmkAmqFCH6==[ cf_k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday COZAD — The Cozad Haymaker volleyball team went 2-0 at their home triangular Tuesday, upsetting Cambridge and McCook in reverse sweeps. Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday KEARNEY — The Lexington Minutemen brought home the team title Tuesday at the Kearney Catholic Invite. Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite KEARNEY — Minutemaid senior Natalie Ramirez set a new Lexington High School girls cross country record on Monday at the Class B UNK High Schoo… FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football remains undefeated at home, defeating Chase County 48-0 to win on homecoming. How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV and streaming info No. 1 Nebraska faces Maryland on Saturday. Here’s how to watch, listen and follow the match. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Who DOMINATED NFL Week 4?! | Schein's Guys Rays beat Yankees 5-2 to take 2-0 ALDS lead Rays beat Yankees 5-2 to take 2-0 ALDS lead Behind The Ballot, Oct. 5 | Why Nebraska's still not in our Top 25 Behind The Ballot, Oct. 5 | Why Nebraska's still not in our Top 25 Half-Court Press | The Big Ten media poll, the hype and do exhibition games matter? Half-Court Press | The Big Ten media poll, the hype and do exhibition games matter?