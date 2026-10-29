Top Story Spotlight VOLLEYBALL: Lexington ends season in B-5 District semifinal, falls to Gering in three Jessica Kennedy Oct 29, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Lexington's Sydney Reutlinger-Maravilla goes up for a block against Gering's Finley Rotherham in a Class B-5 district semifinal volleyball game on Thursday night. Tim Johnson, STAR-HERALD Lexington's Josslyn Mins goes up for an attack against Gering's Aubrey Anderson on Thursday during a Class B-5 district semifinal volleyball game in Gering. Tim Johnson, STAR-HERALD Gering's Parker Palser tries to hit the ball past the defense of Lexington's Rylee Church on Thursday during a Class B-5 district semifinal volleyball game in Gering. Tim Johnson, STAR-HERALD Lexington's Kipley Kuecker goes up for a block against Gering's Ivy Buckner on Thursday during a Class B-5 district semifinal volleyball game in Gering. Tim Johnson, STAR-HERALD Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Lexington volleyball fell to Gering 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 Thursday at the Class B-5 District semifinal in Gering.kAm%96 |:?FE6>2:5D H6C6 =65 3J $J5?6J #6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2 H:E9 ?:?6 <:==D] y@DD=J? |:?D 25565 7:G6]k^AmkAmv6C:?8 ;F>A65 E@ 2 d\_ DE2CE :? E96 7:CDE D6E] %96 qF==5@8D 925 2 3=@4< 2?5 EH@ <:==D :? E96:C CF?] p |:?D <:== 6?565 E96 CF? 2E d\`]k^AmkAm%96 qF==5@8D 6IE6?565 E96:C =625 E@ D:I 27E6C 2 d\_ CF? @77 2 !2C<6C !2=D6C <:==] {6I:?8E@?VD #J=66 r9FC49 H2D 2 A2CE @7 324<\E@\324< 3=@4<D[ AF==:?8 E96 |2:5D H:E9:? 7:G6 2E `b\g]k^Am kAmp #6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2 <:== 6?565 2 =@?8 C2==J[ AF==:?8 {6I:?8E@? H:E9:? 7@FC 2E `e\`a] v6C:?8 42==65 2 E:>6@FE 27E6C 2 b\` CF? 3J E96 |2:5D]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Go Find It! Nebraska VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final NSAA releases football playoff brackets $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Mary Ann J. 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