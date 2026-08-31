Lexington volleyball goes undefeated at Hastings Invite Jessica Kennedy Aug 31, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington Minutemaid volleyball team defeated Hastings and Schuyler Saturday in two sets each.kAm{6I:?8E@? H@? ad\`g 2?5 ad\e @G6C $49FJ=6C 2?5 ad\`_ 2?5 af\ad @G6C w2DE:?8D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m'$] wp$%x}v$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? ;F>A65 @FE E@ 2 e\_ =625 27E6C 2 y@DD=J? |:?D 7@==@H65 3J 2 w2DE:?8D 6CC@C]k^AmkAmw2DE:?8D FD65 2 c\_ CF? E@ AF== 369:?5 h\d @77 2 {6I:?8E@? 6CC@C]k^Am kAms@H? E96 DEC6E49[ 324<\E@\324< w2DE:?8D 6CC@C AFE {6I:?8E@? FA `f\f]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday Gal and Goat to host inaugural Fall Garlic Fest; giving back to the community they love Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it LVFD gains valuable training in Holdredge Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad FOOTBALL BRIEF: Lexington wins 100th series matchup over Holdrege, leads series 54-42 First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Hi-Line football falls 50-12 in Thursday home opener to Wilcox-Hildreth Cozad tops North Platte 9-3 in Tuesday home softball matchup kAm%H@ w2DE:?8D 9:EE:?8 6CC@CD 82G6 {6I:?8E@? 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E96 >2E49 H:? ad\e]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$%p%$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm#6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2 =65 E96 |2:5D H:E9 f <:==D 282:?DE w2DE:?8D]k^AmkAmz:A=6J zF64<6C =65 H:E9 f <:==D 282:?DE $49FJ=6C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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