Sidney, Hemingford, Garden County maintain top spots in Western Nebraska football Top 5s Jessica Kennedy Aug 31, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sidney, Hemingford and Garden County notched wins to start the season, and maintain the top spots in the first full in-season version of the Western Nebraska football Top 5s.kAmkDEC@?8m``\>2?k^DEC@?8mk^Amk@=mk=:mkAm$:5?6J W`\_X — zJ=6 y2886CD CFD965 7@C fd J2C5D 2?5 2 E@F495@H? 2?5 BF2CE6C324< #9JD s@C46J E9C6H 7@C 2 E@F495@H? 2?5 CFD965 7@C 2 E@F495@H? 2D $:5?6J E@AA65 qC@<6? q@H ah\e @? uC:52J] }6IE FA 7@C @FC }@] `\C2E65 ``\>2? E62> :D 2 32EE=6 282:?DE _\a $E6C=:?8[ r@=@C25@]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm$4@EED3=F77 W`\_X — |2D@? $49>6C CFD965 7@C `dc J2C5D 2?5 EH@ E@F495@H?D 2D E96 q62C42ED DE2CE65 E96:C D62D@? @77 :? DEJ=6 H:E9 2 H:? @G6C E96?\C2?<65 $E] !:FD )] %96 eE9\C2?<65 q62C42ED :? 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