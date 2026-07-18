Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Running in my sleep Susan Bennett Jul 18, 2026 25 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As I write this today I’m rounding out one of those weeks that felt like a week and a half.kAm|@DE=J ?@E :? 2?J 325 D@CE @7 H2J[ ;FDE 3FDJ 2?5 964E:4 3@E9 H:E9 A=2??65 2?5 E9@D6 F?A=2??65 E9:?8D E92E 4C66A :?E@ J@FC D4965F=6]k^Am Susan Bennett kAmp55 E@ E92E 92G:?8 2 76H ?:89ED E92E x D=6AE =:<6 4C2AAJ5@@ 2?5 E92E ;FDE 6I246C32E6D 2?J =:EE=6 E9:?8D E92E 4@>6 FA E@ >2<6 E96> D66> >F49 >@C6 FC86?E[ 5C2>2E:4 @C 7CFDEC2E:?8]k^AmkAm|J H66<D 86?6C2==J 8@ 72DE 2?5 x’G6 2=H2JD E2<6? E92E 2D 2 D:8? 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