Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Am I really a senior citizen? Susan Bennett Oct 24, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Try looking up the definition of “senior citizen."kAm%96 >@56C? 2AAC@249 @7 567:?:?8 D@>6E9:?8 :D[ @7 4@FCD6[ E@ v@@8=6 :E] $@ x 5:5]k^Am Susan Bennett kAm~? 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