Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: Another in-house move Sarah Neben Oct 17, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I wish I could make up my mind. So does my husband. Last January I had the brilliant idea of moving our primary bedroom upstairs (my bedroom was located up there when I was a teenager).kAmpE E96 E:>6 x H2D @G6C4@>6 3J 2 H2G6 @7 ?@DE2=8:2] %96C6 :D 2 =@E @7 DBF2C6 7@@E286 FADE2:CD[ 2?5 E96C6 H@F=5 36 C@@> E@ 92G6 @FC 365C@@>[ 2 D:EE:?8 2C62[ 2 A@DD:3=6 E9:C5 32E9C@@>[ 2?5 2 =2C86 4=@D6E 7@C @FC 4=@E96D]k^Am Sarah Neben kAm(6 8@E @FC 7FC?:EFC6 2?5 4=@E96D >@G65 2?5 H6 8@E D6EE=65 :?] %96 4@KJ 766=:?8 @7 ?@DE2=8:2 H2D D@@? @G6CH96=>65 3J E96 724E E92E :E H2D w~% FADE2:CD] xE E649?:42==J H2D E96 2EE:4 367@C6 :E H2D EC2?D7@C>65 :?E@ =:G:?8 DA246 3J >J A2C6?ED :? E96 =2E6 `hf_D]k^Am kAm(6 AFE 2 >:?:\DA=:E 962E:?8^4@@=:?8 F?:E :? 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Wisconsin’s coach has an answer UNMC College of Nursing to sign MOUs on Oct. 20, creating nursing pathways for Kearney, Lexington students Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles District cross county meets set to begin Oct. 14, Lexington hosts Oct. 15 at Overton Golf Club Lexington's Hernandez and Franco win opening rounds of Class B state tennis Potter’s Race Day aims to fuel fire recovery, promote Nebraska exploration J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Sheltering Hands discusses signs of domestic violence at Coffee and Chat LHS STARS students use Blooket to build vocabulary Oregon, LSU lead college football's 10 biggest disappointments from first half kAmp=D@[ E96 AC@A@D65 32E9C@@> 5:5?’E 8@ 72C 36J@?5 E96 A=2??:?8 DE286] (6 925 AFC492D65 2 G2?:EJ H:E9 2 D:?< 2?5 2 E@:=6E[ 2?5 3@E9 H6C6 F?A24<65 3FE ?6G6C 9@@<65 FA] %9:D AC6D6?E65 2 =2C86 AC@3=6>] x7 J@F 925 E@ FD6 E96 C6DEC@@> J@F ?66565 E@ ?2G:82E6 5@H? 2 D6E @7 DE66A DE2:CD E@ >2<6 :E E@ J@FC 56DE:?2E:@?] %9:D :D E@@ >F49 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 3FE D@>6E:>6D E96 EC:A AC@G65 E@ 36 E@@ =@?8[ :7 J@F <?@H H92E x >62?] (96? x H2D J@F?86C E9:D H2D ?6G6C 2 AC@3=6>[ 3FE :E :D 2 3:8 @?6 ?@H]k^Am kAmx E@=5 s2? @7 >J 4@?46C?D 2?5 D2:5 x H2D D@CCJ[ 3FE x E9@F89E H6 ?66565 E@ >@G6 @FC 365C@@> 324< 5@H?DE2:CD] s2? ?6G6C D2JD >F49 3FE 96 86ED 2 46CE2:? =@@< :? 9:D 6J6 H96? x <?@H 96 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D2J[ “x E@=5 J@F D@]”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm(6 5:D4FDD65 H96C6 H6 D9@F=5 AFE @FC 365C@@>[ 2?5 H6 564:565 >J A2C6?EDV @=5 365C@@> @? 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