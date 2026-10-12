Top Story Spotlight LHS STARS students use Blooket to build vocabulary Ashley Mohler Oct 12, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington High School STARS students are learning vocabulary through Blooket, a platform that turns classroom questions into games.kAm$A64:2= 65F42E:@? :?DECF4E@C %2C2 u@FED 8@E E96 :562 7C@> w62E96C #@3=6D[ 2 {6I:?8E@? |:55=6 $49@@= E62496C H9@ E@=5 96C 9@H 62DJ :E H2D E@ 4C62E6 82>6D 7@C DEF56?ED] #@3=6D D2:5 96C $%p#$ DEF56?ED 6?;@J65 =62C?:?8 H9:=6 4@>A6E:?8 7@C A@:?ED 2?5 u@FED E9@F89E E@ 96CD6=7[ “:7 E96 >:55=6 D49@@= DEF56?ED 6?;@J :E E92? :E D9@F=5 H@C< 7@C 9:89 D49@@=]”k^AmkAmu@FED EC:65 E96 A=2E7@C> H:E9 96C 9:89 D49@@= DEF56?ED 2?5 7@F?5 D96 4@F=5 255 E96:C G@423F=2CJ H@C5D E@ 2 G2C:6EJ @7 82>6D H9:=6 C646:G:?8 C6A@CED @? DEF56?E AC@8C6DD 7C@> q=@@<6E 7@==@H:?8 6249 82>6’D 4@>A=6E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. 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