With no statewide mask mandate, communities look to enact their own

There has been a growing push from different organizations, including the Nebraska State Education Association, for a statewide mask mandate.

“As of Nov. 17, the positivity rate was 23.4 percent statewide compared to a 2.4 percent positivity rate when the pandemic began. In highly populated areas, the positivity rates climb even higher. Douglas County is at 36.3 percent, Buffalo County is at 44.9 percent, and Scottsbluff County is at 68.2 percent. These numbers are some of the highest in the nation,” according to the Do Right, Right Now press release.

On a local level, Mayor John Fagot of Lexington said discussions about a mask mandate have been ongoing but a firm decision has not been reached yet. He said he has been in discussion with several different area mayors about the issue.

The primary problem comes down to the enforcement of a mask mandate and how effective it can be. Fagot said the decision around a mandate comes down to the questions of ‘if’ and ‘how’ it will work.

He said at the moment many people are already wearing a mask when going out and encourages people to do so while in public. However, there are people who do not wear masks in the same situation and are unlikely to be swayed by a formal, enforceable mandate, Fagot said.