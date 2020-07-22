EUSTIS — A longtime business in Eustis has closed down operations in the community and has moved to Omaha.
Village PieMaker, which opened their first production facility in Eustis, announced on Wednesday, July 22, the production center would close.
The business built a state of the art facility in Omaha and tried to upgrade the Eustis plant to keep up with customer demand, according to the release.
The release stated there have been, “challenges,” as Village PieMaker’s new national retail customers required production facilities to meet enhanced food safety standards.
It became clear to the management team that upgrading the Eustis plant, “was not feasible,” according to the release, the decision was made to streamline operations and consolidate production at the Omaha facility.
“The Village PieMaker has offered all current Eustis production employees positions at the Omaha facility,” according to the release, “We’ve also made arrangements to ease the burden on those employees who choose not to accept employment in Omaha.”
Village PieMaker was started by Judith Larsen in 2002 and moved her production into the Eustis location after expanding her business, according to their website.
The business was acquired by Joe Ricketts, father of Gov. Pete Ricketts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.