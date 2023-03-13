LEXINGTON — United By Culture Media will be hosting an LGBTQ+ lunch and learn session on Friday, April 7 at the Lexington Public Library.

The event will be conducted by OutNebraska’s Executive Director Abbi Swatsworth, who will cover topics like pronouns, etiquette and more.

LGBTQ+ is an abbreviation for “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and/or questioning.”

The event will be hosted at the Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St., on April 7 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free food and beverages will be provided.

Register for the event at this link: https://forms.gle/pgzCbFNg8zNvRzTX7

“We welcome you to come learn with us, as we understand together how to better support, welcome and include our LGBTQ+ community members,” states United By Culture Media.

OutNebraska, based in Lincoln, has been working for a decade to support, empower, celebrate and grow LGBTQ+ communities.

“We believe in a Nebraska that embraces and celebrates the full spectrum of LGBTQIA2S+ people. Often, LGBTQIA2S+ Nebraskans experience discrimination, disparities, and isolation – particularly transgender people and people of color,” the OutNebraska website states.

United by Culture Media Inc. was initiated in 2021 to highlight and uplift stories of diverse backgrounds. Gladys Godinez and husband Chris Cox initiated the process to formalize United by Culture Media to make sure that the diverse rural stories exist.