Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial stays in “severe” zone for 14th week straight

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial was slightly decreased but remains in the “severe” red zone.

The red zone means there is a “severe” level of risk for contracting the virus and becoming ill from it. The dial has been in the “severe” zone for 14 weeks, the longest span, since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020.

The dial, released Thursday Dec. 23, reflected the 224 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district’s seven counties Dec. 15-21.

Around 10 percent of all tests recorded in the district are positive.

More than 50 percent of all tests outside long-term facilities in Holdrege were positive in the last month, compared to 15 percent of tests in Lexington and 20 percent of Kearney, respectively.

Two Rivers Public Health Department is prohibited by the state from revealing the number of new cases in each county, but according to Wednesday’s New York Times COVID map, 207 new cases were confirmed in these counties:

Buffalo -105

Dawson - 45

Phelps - 40

Kearney -11

Gosper - 4

Harlan -2

Franklin - 0