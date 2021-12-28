Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial stays in “severe” zone for 14th week straight

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial was slightly decreased but remains in the “severe” red zone.
The red zone means there is a “severe” level of risk for contracting the virus and becoming ill from it. The dial has been in the “severe” zone for 14 weeks, the longest span, since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020.
The dial, released Thursday Dec. 23, reflected the 224 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district’s seven counties Dec. 15-21.
Around 10 percent of all tests recorded in the district are positive.
More than 50 percent of all tests outside long-term facilities in Holdrege were positive in the last month, compared to 15 percent of tests in Lexington and 20 percent of Kearney, respectively.
Two Rivers Public Health Department is prohibited by the state from revealing the number of new cases in each county, but according to Wednesday’s New York Times COVID map, 207 new cases were confirmed in these counties:
- Buffalo -105
- Dawson - 45
- Phelps - 40
- Kearney -11
- Gosper - 4
- Harlan -2
- Franklin - 0
As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, there were six available ICU beds in the Two Rivers district. Currently, medical and surgical bed availability is about 30 percent across the district. Two Rivers reported 14 patients are on ventilator support and that half of them were suffering from COVID-19.
A public COVID testing site is open in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available the same day and are offered 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Individuals who desire COVID testing are required to register at login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
As of Tuesday, half of the total population of the Two Rivers district had received the minimum recommended dose of COVID vaccine (one or two as indicated).
More than 51 percent of the population has received at least one dose. Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to be vaccinated through their health care provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) COVID-19 hospitalizations have started to drop, as of last week, there were 494 active hospitalizations.
The number is down from a high of 637, recorded on Dec. 13, the highest hospitalization numbers had been since December 2020.
Last week, there were 8,892 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 256 from prior week. Of these, 6,879 were the Delta variant and seven were the Omicron variant.
Per DHHS, 64 percent of the state’s population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated and 6.3 percent are partially vaccinated.
To date, there have been 331,081 positive cases and 2,768 deaths.
Nationally, “Continued struggles with the Delta variant and the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant have pushed the country’s daily case totals to their highest levels since late summer,” according to the New York Times, “Vaccinated people without booster shots are believed to be vulnerable to infection by Omicron. Though there have been some hopeful reports from South Africa, the severity of disease caused by the new variant remains unclear.”