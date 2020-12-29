Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Gosper County on Monday

ELWOOD — Two resident of Gosper County have died due to COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department report on Monday.

The individuals were a female in her 90s and a male in his 90s, according to Two Rivers. Deaths throughout the seven county region have now reached 94.

Two Rivers also reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, 12 in Dawson county, 10 in Buffalo County, six Phelps County, two in Franklin County and one in Gosper County.

“Even if you don’t feel sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. Be sure that you protect everyone as though they are the most fragile person in your life,” according to the Two Rivers release.

“People of any age can get COVID-19, even healthy young adults and children. People who are older or have certain underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. Other groups may be at higher risk for getting COVID-19 or having more severe illness,” the Two Rivers release stated.

Two Rivers has reported 8,423 total cases, 6,854 of which are no longer symptomatic.