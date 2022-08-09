 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Las Vegas men charged with multiple drug and weapon felonies after traffic stop

Jeno Paulucci and Patrick McKinney.

LEXINGTON — Two Las Vegas, Nev., men have been charged with multiple firearm and drug felonies after a traffic stop at the Darr I-80 interchange.

Patrick McKinney, 41 and Jeno Paulucci, 40, have been charged with possession of a firearm during a felony 1B, 1C drug violation, possession of a firearm during a felony 2A drug violation, two counts, and possession of a controlled substance, three counts.

Both men’s bail was set at ten percent of $1,000,000.

A preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court for both men was set for Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m.

According to court filings, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was monitoring the Darr I-80 eastbound off ramp. Signs were displayed that there was a checkpoint on the off ramp and a K-9 was in use.

The troopers observed an eastbound vehicle exit I-80 and make a right turn on to Road 755. The vehicle then drove left of center and parked on the wrong side of the road, the driver and a passenger both exited the vehicle and let two dogs out, according to court filings.

The trooper then initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver behind the vehicle, allegedly there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver was allegedly identified as Paulucci; McKinney the passenger.

The trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy both conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located boxes allegedly containing methamphetamine. Both Paulucci and McKinney were placed under arrest.

During a later search of the vehicle at the NSP Lexington office, the following items were allegedly located: six grams of cocaine, 70 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 31 ecstasy pills, 58 grams of THC wax, multiple amphetamine pills, several unknown pills, a .45 handgun, two machetes, a hatchet, multiple knives, one baton Taser, a ballistic vest with plate and multiple coins and jewelry.

Paulucci and McKinney were both booked into the Dawson County Jail.

