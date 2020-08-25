Test Nebraska Reminds residents about August testing locations

LINCOLN — As schools across Nebraska prepare to re-open for in-person instruction, Test Nebraska has released the locations, dates and times for the month of August, as well as a partial list of September and October dates.
“We want parents to pay particular attention to any possible sign of COVID-19 symptoms,” said Director of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Gary Anthone. “Parents should not send their kids to school if they are running a fever or displaying other possible COVID-19 symptoms. They should instead contact their health care provider for an assessment and/or schedule a test.”
Anyone showing signs of COVID-19 (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea) or who has already tested positive should remain home and self-quarantine for a minimum of ten days counting from the onset of symptoms. The person should also remain fever free for 72 hours without medication before coming out of quarantine. Anyone experiencing emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips, should seek medical attention immediately/call 911.
Dr. Anthone said he also wants to re-emphasize for every Nebraskan that if they are concerned they may have been exposed, they can receive a test through Test Nebraska. Testing services offered through Test Nebraska are free. “All residents should continually monitor for symptoms. Residents should monitor for specific symptoms to determine whether they need a test.”
Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska.com to determine whether they should be seen for testing.
The list of locations, dates and times are listed below (Note: new dates and times continue to be added to TestNebraska.com. Please check the site often for the most recent updates:
Lexington: Aug. 26, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. LRHC Rehab Services Building, 1600 W. 13th St., Lexington, 68850
Kearney: Aug. 26, 8 – 11 a.m. Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847
Nebraskans can complete an assessment at TestNebraska.com or Testnebraska/es for Spanish. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from Test Nebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment.
Test Nebraska is an initiative developed in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so that every Nebraskan who needs a test can get a test. Widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and provides the crucial data needed to track the spread of the virus, contain it and understand patterns to inform decision-making and save lives. DHHS is providing communication support to the Test Nebraska initiative.
Residents who have general questions about testing or need help completing the online assessment can call the Test Nebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.
Total assessments completed to date are 907,019. Of those, 161,463 tests were received. 155,002 were negative, 365 inconclusive and 6,096 positive. July total assessments numbered 830,363. Of those, 107,843 were negative, 2,010 positive and 204 inconclusive. The average all-time testing turnaround time is 52.4 hours.
DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC's website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information - https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.
DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.
Find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website - http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC's website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.
