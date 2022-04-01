Teresa Ibach, candidate for District 44 seat, visits with Dawson County residents

LEXINGTON — Teresa Ibach, a candidate for the newly aligned Legislative District 44 seat, spoke with Dawson County residents on Wednesday, March 31 when she visited Dawson Area Development.

Ibach is a lifelong resident of Dawson County with a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was a property manager for 28 years, and she and her husband live on the family farm near Sumner where they have a cow-calf operation and raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa and forage, according to the Kearney Hub.

She and her husband, Greg, have been married 33 years. They have three adult children and two granddaughters.

“District 44 is such a powerhouse for rural education, rural housing and rural health,” Ibach said at the meet and greet, “When I was encouraged to do this, I just felt like I couldn’t disappoint District 44 at the end of the day.”

Ibach is running against Edward Dunn, a resident of Grant in Perkins County.

Ibach said she is willing to learn what she needs to do to serve the area successfully and “carry the flag to Lincoln.”

Before she filed, Ibach said she called leaders in Dawson County and other representatives about seeking the seat.

Ibach said one of the people she called was Lexington Mayor John Fagot asking for his best advice. Fagot told her first she needed to listen to her constituents. “It’s not my opinion I am taking to Lincoln, its District 44’s opinion,” Ibach said.

Fagot told her the second thing is that she needs to be honest with people. Ibach said this would not be an issue for her and said when she worked in Kearney; she would freely share her thoughts with people and not conceal them.

She said she knows the issues of agriculture, natural resources, rural education, rural healthcare and rural housing are going to be top priorities for District 44 in the future.

She also noted immigration is important, especially to Dawson County and Lexington. Ibach said it is a tribute to the City of Lexington for embracing the diversity and growing with it.

Dawson County used to be a part of District 36, represented by Sen. Matt Williams, until the special session in 2021 to redistrict was concluded.

As a result of population changes, Dawson County was made a part of District 44, which now includes Gosper, Frontier, Hayes, Chase, Dundy, Hitchcock and a southwest portion of Perkins counties. The district is currently represented by Sen. Dan Hughes, but he is term-limited and will vacate the seat.

When asked if the redistricting will affect how Ibach represents the area if elected, she said it would not. One of the first things she noted was her experience with the rural school district of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

At a roundtable with farmers in Curtis, they mentioned issues districts in Benkelman, Wauneta and Palisade were having and Ibach said she doesn’t think they are all that different from what district’s like S-E-M are facing. She said she feels like all the school districts in central and western Nebraska face similar issues.

“I will bring a conservative perspective to the Legislature and will focus my efforts on issues impacting rural Nebraska, especially those of agriculture, natural resources and water, property tax relief and reform, education, and rural health care,” said Ibach when she announced her candidacy. “I will be an advocate for our rural communities and for the families that live and work in those communities across District 44.”