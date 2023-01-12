Studio 6 Bistro coming to Cozad in spring 2023

COZAD — A new place to eat, drink and enjoy the company of the community is coming to Cozad in the spring of 2023.

Studio 6 Bistro will be located at 242 E. 8th St., the site of the former 242 House that closed on Sept. 25, 2022.

Brittany McManus, a Cozad native and 2014 graduate of Cozad High School and Brady Staton, a Kennesaw native, are the couple behind bringing the new location to the 100th Meridian.

McManus said like many high schoolers, she did not have intentions of returning to her hometown but went to college before coming back to live and work in Kearney. She said she has worked in the service industry for 12 years.

After the death of McManus’ grandmother, Ellen Olnhausen on Jan. 8, 2022, she and Staton moved back to Cozad to be closer to her grandfather. It was also during this time that the couple founded the Oles Midnight Fudge Company.

“A love of sweets and being in the kitchen isn't lost on us. Our sweet treats are made with love using the same kitchen, recipes and utensils that have provided years of happiness and celebration from Ellen's kitchen,” the website states.

It was in October, 2022 that the couple learned that the former 242 House location had been purchased and with a passion and drive for hospitality and unique locations to eat, McManus and Staton reached out to the buyer and everything fell into place.

McManus said she and Staton have always wanted to open a culture rich, hospitality forward eatery. She said Staton has worked at quirky, “hole-in-the-wall,” places in the past and they wanted to bring a bit of that experience to Cozad.

The couple is starting with a good foundation in the former 242 House location, McManus said. The patio located by the garage that served as a bar was a unique attraction of the location and Studio 6 Bistro plans to lean into that.

McManus said their plan for Studio 6 Bistro is to bring something different but approachable. Staton said they have both done a lot of traveling and they want to incorporate their experiences into the new location.

The menu for the location will focus on fresh bistro cuisine, offering light and fresh options including sandwiches, buildable salad bowls. McManus said the idea is for quick and easy meals and knowing exactly what is in your food.

Charcuterie boards with a variety of different options will also be available. McManus said the idea will be “slates and small plates,” to offer food for all types of palates.

Their dinner options will feature entrees such as homemade pastas, steaks, etc.

One area Staton is particularly excited for is the Sunday brunch options they can offer.

The bar in the garage area will remain an integral part of the location and they plan to serve a variety of adult beverages. Staton has a background in craft beer and has taken sommelier courses.

Staton said they will source local food and grow their own food and herbs including, basil, mint, tomatoes, etc. They already have a start with several shelves of potted plants in the basement under grow lights.

“We began our early planting and can’t wait to share some of our fresh ingredients at our table, in our dishes and cocktails! It takes a village and we hope to offer many locally sourced products and appreciate what this great state and the ag community provides for us,” per Studio 6 Bistro’s social media.

The kitchen will be run by a friend of the couples who has worked at locations all over the country and has a passion for food and people, McManus said.

The goal for opening the location is sometime in the spring, the couple is shooting for the mid-March timeframe as they continue to do renovations and prepare the space. They are working on having take-out options open earlier.

McManus said they want Studio 6 Bistro to be culture rich and hospitality forward, Staton said they want the location to feel comfortable and like home to people who visit. They both noted that walk-ins will be welcome and a spot will always be found for people.

To see the progress of Studio 6 Bistro and keep updated on their offerings, following their Facebook page is the best option.

“Thank you for all of the support so far! We hope you are as excited as we are. They say there is no sincere love as the love of good food and drinks, we hope to provide just that,” the couple stated.