Sheriff John Rohnert, who investigated 1977 Lexington murders, inducted into the Nebraska Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a multi-part series covering Dawson County Sheriff John Rohnert’s investigation into the murders committed by Dennis Sell and subsequent trials.
LEXINGTON — The late Sheriff John Rohnert, who investigated the Dennis Sell murders in the late 1970s, has been inducted into the Nebraska Law Enforcement Hall of Fame for his work.
Rohnert, the Dawson County Sheriff for 24 years, was once again inducted into the Nebraska Law Enforcement Hall of Fame at the behest of the family of Judith (Judy) Dangler, the first woman murdered by Dennis Sell.
The plaque commemorating the induction was presented to Sheriff Ken Moody on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Dawson County Annex Building during a formal presentation. Moody said he was honored to accept the plaque on behalf of the sheriff’s office and said it would hang in the front office.
Vanished
On Monday, Feb. 7, 1977, Judith (Judy) Carol Dangler, 33 years old at the time, disappeared without a trace.
Dangler had taken her children, Jacki, 9-years-old, and Robin, 5-years-old, to the rural school they attended, which was not far from their rural home four miles west of Lexington, just off Highway 30.
She dropped them off at school around 8:45 a.m. and returned home and spoke with her husband, Robert (Bob) Dangler, who at the time was a production manager at the Sperry New Holland Plant in Lexington just before 9 a.m.
Judy told him during the conversation someone wanted to look at the camper they had for sale, which had been sitting outside the home. She told this person to come by at 5 or 6 p.m. in the evening when her husband was home.
Bob Dangler would never speak to his wife again.
He tried to call her around 9 a.m. but there was no answer. According to an article from the Lexington Clipper from Feb. 10, 1977, he was not immediately concerned because Judy ran a gift sales business out of their home and thought she may have gone out on a delivery or errand.
The first sign of danger came at noon, when Bob received a call from Robin’s kindergarten teacher asking if anyone was coming to pick her up from her half day of school.
Dawson County Sheriff John Rohnert said the office was notified about Judy’s disappearance at around 4 p.m. The sheriff and his deputies, Howard Werts, Vern McCarter, Jim Joneson, Lonnie McDonald and August Kolb spent most of the evening looking for clues around the Dangler home, according to the Feb. 10 Clipper article.
They were joined by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and officers with the Lexington Police Department.
The search resumed the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 8, when ten men, assisted by spotters in two aircraft, searched an area around six miles radius from the home, but found nothing.
According to the Clipper article, the officers said there was no sign of a struggle in or around the home and that no clothes were missing from the home. No one had seen Judy come home or saw her after she had taken her daughters to school. No cars had been seen by neighbors.
A bloodhound was brought in by the Hooker County Sheriff to assist the search. Using one of Judy’s Sunday dresses, they tried to establish a scent, but the dog only got as far as the driveway.
After a second attempt with the dog, this time using Judy’s shoes, the bloodhound seemed to pick up a strong trail away from the house, out of the yard and up to the gravel road and then to Highway 30, but then the scent disappeared.
Officers began question ing several people who knew Judy. One of those people was her husband, Bob Dangler.
The questions of foul play arouse and it is an unfortunate fact most people murdered are killed by someone they are close to or know, random or serial killings are rare. A lie detector test was requested for Bob. The questioner first began by asking him several routine questions.
Out of the blue, Bob said the questioner asked him directly if he was responsible for killing his wife. Bob said the machine reacted and so did he. Bob thought they would be convinced he had killed his wife. However, he learned he had passed the test and was not under suspicion.
Questioning in the community revealed Judy to be an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and a Sunday School teacher. Teachers said in the two years the Dangler children had gone to school, she had never failed to pick them up, or even be late. She was also reported to be a punctual and steady worker.
Judy was not the type of woman who would have abandoned her family. Friends and residents reported she had a happy family life.
Chief Deputy McCarter said the case was being given a great deal of attention due to Judy’s character and the fact nothing was missing but her purse and the clothes she was wearing. Pictures of Judy were distributed to television stations and other news media.
There were reported sightings of Judy in Grand Island, hitchhiking on I-80 or driving a new pickup westbound with no license plates, according to the Lexington Clipper article, but all of these reports proved false.
Sheriff Rohnert was reported in a Feb. 14 Lexington Clipper article he and his deputies had been to Grand Island, Holdrege, Elwood and several other communities investigating reports of Judy, all of which led nowhere.
As February 1977 wore on, there were still no clues involving Judy’s disappearance but rumors had begun cropping up around the county. Sheriff Rohnert said in a Feb. 28 Dawson County Herald article one rumor said Judy had reappeared and returned home, but this was false, like all of the others.
Foul play had not been ruled out, but there was still no evidence to support this claim. Rohnert said they were working all the angles of the case.
By early March 1977, a reward of $1,000 was offered by the sheriff’s department for any information which led to finding Judy. By this point, flyers and posters were being distributed across the United States regarding Judy’s disappearance.
Sheriff Rohnert began asking area farmers within a 15 to 20 mile radius of Lexington to search their lands when they were out. He also organized another search of the area using horses and all-terrain vehicles.
By late March, the $1,000 reward had went unclaimed, even though calls concerning the case continued to come into Sheriff Rohnert’s office. Rohnert traveled to Omaha, but without any results.
A March 28 article in the Dawson County Herald stated, “The case continues to be the strangest to ever confront law enforcement officers in Dawson County.”
In May 1977, there was hope a possible lead had been found in the case, the only one in three months of fruitless searching.
Sheriff’s Rohnert’s office received a call that Judy or someone else may have used her Bank of America card for two purchases in mid-May. The possible clue was discovered by Bob Dangler when he received his bill.
The sheriff’s office contacted the Bank of America branch in Omaha for copies of the receipts to check the signatures.
However, hopes were dashed when it was revealed a mistake had been made in the processing of the bill and that the merchants listed on the bill were wrong. The two purchases had been made by Bob in Lexington and another town.
The seemingly first real break in the case was a mirage.
Robin (Dangler) Veggeberg, who was five at the time of her mother’s disappearance said she remembered her birthday coming and going and wondering why her mom had missed it.
Bob Dangler said in the months Judy was missing he thought he was, “really going over the hill.” At the time, neighbors were helping take his daughters to school, but they were scared to go with these people.
Bob said during this time, Judy’s disappearance really hurt Jacki, as she was older.
By September 1977, there were still no leads, Judy had been missing for seven months and nothing had turned up. Law enforcement officials were grasping at straws.
Newspaper readers were greeted by the September 26 headline in the Dawson County Herald, “Psychic to Aid in Search For Missing Judy Dangler.”
A Florida woman had contacted officials to say she could use her psychic powers to discover what happen to missing people.
Sheriff Rohnert seemed to be at his wits end when he told reporters, “We’ll try anything at this point. We don’t have a clue. We don’t know if somebody did something to her or if she just ran off.”
The psychic suggested authorities search the area around Lexington again, but subsequent searches turned up nothing.
Rohnert said during a later interview about the psychics offer, “If we have some good ideas, we’ll follow them out, just like we would do in any case. If she is able to help us, we’ll use her.”
The Lexington Fire Department went out in late September to search through areas which had been searched earlier in the hope to unveil some new clues in the “bizarre disappearance,” according to a Dawson County Herald article.
Sheriff Rohnert and his deputies had worked weekends and lost sleep trying to find leads in the case. One of Rohnert’s daughters, Jo Swartz, noted he had been to 22 states in the course of the investigation following leads.
Swartz said around the time of Dangler’s disappearance, he had been hoping to retire. Afterward he said he couldn’t leave until he had solved the case. She said the case was hard on him personally.
However, seven months after Judy’s disappearance, Dawson County would be plunged into fear when a second woman disappeared without a trace from her home.