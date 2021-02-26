Sheriff John Rohnert, who investigated 1977 Lexington murders, inducted into the Nebraska Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

According to the Clipper article, the officers said there was no sign of a struggle in or around the home and that no clothes were missing from the home. No one had seen Judy come home or saw her after she had taken her daughters to school. No cars had been seen by neighbors.

A bloodhound was brought in by the Hooker County Sheriff to assist the search. Using one of Judy’s Sunday dresses, they tried to establish a scent, but the dog only got as far as the driveway.

After a second attempt with the dog, this time using Judy’s shoes, the bloodhound seemed to pick up a strong trail away from the house, out of the yard and up to the gravel road and then to Highway 30, but then the scent disappeared.

Officers began question ing several people who knew Judy. One of those people was her husband, Bob Dangler.

The questions of foul play arouse and it is an unfortunate fact most people murdered are killed by someone they are close to or know, random or serial killings are rare. A lie detector test was requested for Bob. The questioner first began by asking him several routine questions.