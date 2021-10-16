September another busy month for LVFD firefighters, calls this year are up by 82

LEXINGTON — A variety of different calls kept the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department busy during September, calls are already up by 82 from this point in 2020.
The four fire calls in September include a grass fire, 9/11 memorial stair climb, attendance at the Orthman Community YMCA Transportation Day and a funeral in Overton.
Fire units had a total of 154 miles last month. Last year, September 2020, there were five calls and 70 to date. Now in September 2021, there have been 103 calls to date, up by 33.
There were 46 rescue calls last month, 29 medical assists, two vehicle accidents, one invalid call, two cancelled calls and 10 standbys, nine for football games and one for a race at the Dawson County Raceway.
It was noted football standbys constituted much of the man hours during the month.
There were 25 patients taken to Lexington Regional Health Center and two medical calls were handled for the Overton Volunteer Fire Department. Rescue units had a total of 324 miles last month.
In September 2020, there were 26 calls during the month and 205 by that point in the year. This year, there have been 254 calls to date, up by 49.
Total calls by this point in 2020 were 275, so far in 2021, there have been 357, up by 82.
Trainings for the month included hose testing, pump operations and nozzle training. A drive course was setup for drill using cones and maneuvering the different types of equipment through the course.
Fire Prevention Week was Oct. 3-8 and firefighters visited all of the Lexington schools to remind the students of what a fire alarm sounds like, what to do if they activate and what a firefighter would look like coming into a burning building.
It was noted in the report the weather is starting to turn cooler and residents should check their furnaces and heaters to see how they are operating and clean filters.