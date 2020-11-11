Semi rolls back into 12,500 gallon fuel tank, prompted Nebraskaland center to be evacuated Tuesday night

LEXINGTON — Nebraskaland Truck and Travel Center had to be evacuated for several hours during Tuesday evening after a semi rolled back into a 12,500 gallon fuel tank.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 5:46 p.m. the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the incident at Nebraskaland, according to Chief Deputy Greg Gilg.

Gilg said the driver of the semi was inside the building when they were alerted that their semi had rolled backward and ruptured a 12,500 gallon fuel tank on the east side of the property. The tank supplies fuel to the truck stop fuel pumps.

The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was also called to the scene around 6 p.m., responding 14 firefighters and four trucks.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt arrived on scene shortly after the fire department and conferred with Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein about the situation.

The decision was made to evacuate the area of all non-essential personnel around 6:30 p.m. Semis had to leave the area, Kirks Nebraskaland Restaurant and the travel center were evacuated. The guests at the nearby Super 8 were told to remain in the building, Holbein said.