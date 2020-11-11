Semi rolls back into 12,500 gallon fuel tank, prompted Nebraskaland center to be evacuated Tuesday night

LEXINGTON — Nebraskaland Truck and Travel Center had to be evacuated for several hours during Tuesday evening after a semi rolled back into a 12,500 gallon fuel tank.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 5:46 p.m. the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the incident at Nebraskaland, according to Chief Deputy Greg Gilg.
Gilg said the driver of the semi was inside the building when they were alerted that their semi had rolled backward and ruptured a 12,500 gallon fuel tank on the east side of the property. The tank supplies fuel to the truck stop fuel pumps.
The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was also called to the scene around 6 p.m., responding 14 firefighters and four trucks.
Support Local Journalism
Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt arrived on scene shortly after the fire department and conferred with Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein about the situation.
The decision was made to evacuate the area of all non-essential personnel around 6:30 p.m. Semis had to leave the area, Kirks Nebraskaland Restaurant and the travel center were evacuated. The guests at the nearby Super 8 were told to remain in the building, Holbein said.
Woldt said Haz-Mat Response, Inc. out of North Platte was contacted about the incident. The semi-trailer was removed from the tank and the hazmat team pulled the remaining gas out of the tank.
Holbein said the fire fighters applied foam to the top of the tank to reduce flammability when the truck was removed.
The hazmat crew was still working at the scene when Woldt left at 10:15 p.m.
The fire department left the area around 10:30 p.m., by this point Holbein said the situation was safe enough to leave the hazmat team to their work. Holbein said the travel center remained closed overnight and reopened on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!