Rickertsen to seek re-election

Dawson County Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen wants to continue to represent residents of District III and is announcing his plans to run for re-election for another four-year term. He will be running as a Republican in the primary election in May of 2022. Rickertsen will be completing his third term representing District III in 2022.

Some of the things he points to as highlights during his three terms are continuing efforts to maintain roads and replace bridges in the county that carry both more and heavier loads then they ever did in the past. Several major roofing projects have been completed on County buildings. Also, the purchase of the CED Building in Lexington to accommodate the need for both offices and storage space for county personnel and records and removal of the old jail to provide more parking spaces around the courthouse. In addition, Rickertsen notes, “One of the biggest challenges of the job is developing a budget that accommodates the increased demand for and cost of services while trying to control increases in property taxes.”