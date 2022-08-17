Representatives from R. Perry Construction speak to CDA about apartment complex plan

LEXINGTON — Representatives from R. Perry Construction spoke about the first phase of an apartment complex development plan during the Community Development Agency meeting on Monday, Aug. 8.

Roy Perry, R. Perry Construction president and Cory Christensen, director of public relations, were present at the meeting and said they had begun looking at the six acre property to the west of the Bob’s True Value and north of Prospect Road last year.

Their first phase plan is to construct a complex consisting of three 30 unit apartment buildings. There would be a total of 90 units, a clubhouse and pool facilities.

Perry said they plan to break ground in the fall and get at least one foundation in the ground, following up with the others in the spring. He said the first phase would take around eight to 10 months to complete.

The apartments consist of a mix of one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom units, Perry noted they have seen an increased demand for three bedrooms in their other projects in Iowa.

The complex will feature washers and dryers, a small fitness center and the pool will be 20 feet by 40 feet, accessible by a resident’s key fob. To start, a manager will be on site Mondays through Fridays.

The total cost for the first phase of the project is $14,013,373.00 and Perry Construction is requesting $2,901,000.00 in tax increment financing (TIF) from the city.

“The project would not proceed but for the use of TIF because of the costs of the public infrastructure, construction of utilities and detention, site grading, dirt work, rising materials costs, and rising interest rates, among others,” the redevelopment plan states.

Future complexes will be built based on the demand from the Lexington community; City Manager Joe Pepplitsch noted that Lexington is “housing deprived,” and that units are selling as soon as they are constructed.

The Planning Commission had overviewed the project and given their approval, the CDA approved a resolution recommending the plan and it went to the city council on Tuesday, Aug. 9, where they approved it.

It returns to the CDA one final time for the final contract, issuance of the TIF note and conveying of the property to R. Perry Construction.