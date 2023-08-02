LEXINGTON — The remodeling process at the Dawson County Courthouse proceeded another step with the approval of quotes for the County Clerk’s office and the commissioners room during the Aug. 1 meeting of the county commissioners.

The first phase of the remodel involves the County Clerk’s room. Additional phases in the future include changing the former second floor courtroom into the new commissioners meeting space.

It was noted that the commissioners want to ensure that work is done on the Clerk’s office so they can be ready for the upcoming election season.

The quotes came from Cornhusker State Industries, (CSI), a correctional industries program of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

“We provide opportunities to about 500 incarcerated men and women daily to learn job skills which enable them to successfully re-enter society, obtain employment and contribute as tax-paying citizens,” according to the CSI website.

It was noted that CSI has no presence in the private sector, only working for state and other public entities.

The quote for desks and other office furniture for the Clerk’s office was $11,884.00 and the commissioner’s room quote included 21 chairs, a table, podium, two attorney’s tables, a U-shaped desk, etc. for a total of $23,445.25.

The commissioners approved both CSI quotes.

The commissioners also accepted a bid for new sliding filing cabinets, which would be installed in the County Clerk’s vault. The bid was from Eakes in the amount of $29,720.56

The next item was the letter of resignation form Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook. Holbrook has submitted her resignation in July but the commissioners took no action, as there would be further discussions.

During the latest meeting, Commissioner Rick Zarek motioned to accept Holbrook’s resignation, “with regrets.” It was noted Holbrook had been in the position for 14 years, since 2009.

Treasurer Kaitlyn Woltemath appeared with properties that had not been sold on the county tax sale in March.

Woltemath said the properties that were not sold remain on the list for three years, and if no payment is made, the process moves to foreclosure and a sheriff’s sale. The commissioners approved the list.

Highway Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared regarding several items, the first of which was the awarding the project for Road 434 concrete paving improvements.

Christiansen said this project is on Taft St. and is related to the construction of the new county Road Department building on the southeast side of Lexington.

The overall project cost will be $1,134,960.00 but it will be split into a part A and part B, the City of Lexington will pay for the former, the county for the latter. Paulsen Inc. was awarded the contract.

The final cost to the county will be $366,463.

The next item approved was awarding box culvert projects around the county, the final cost would be $809,387.70, Christiansen said. The Van Kirk Bros Contracting bid was accepted.

The last item was a change order for an asphalt resurfacing project near Overton that reflects additional work being done with the project, the commissioners approved.

Up next was up was awarding the contract for property review to either Stanard Appraisal or Cardinal Assessment Group.

Assessor Nic Van Cura could not be present at the meeting, but advised the commissioners to accept the lower bid from Cardinal, which was approved.

The last item in the regular meeting was inventory remittance, presented by Dawson County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky, which was tabled until the next meeting.

During the board of equalization meeting the commissioners approved a vehicle tax exemption for Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska for a 2013 Ford Explorer.

They also approved tax corrections for parcels owned by Shirley Blank, Tom Delahunty, Wayne Brockmeier, Raymond Garcia, Richard Childress, Thomas Puls, Kenneth Burr, Karl Tiede, Dean Hollibaugh, George Dillon, Richard Anderson, Dale Block, Gary Bluel, Dennis Bockus, Shirley Burkhead, Alfred Carr, Amanda Ruiz, Norma Zulkoski, Ronald Crisman, Roger Fenstermacher, Marcos Hernandez, Donald Hite, Margie Kauffelt, John Kauffelt, Jerold Lausetein, Allen Potter, Cecelia Riley, Patricia Sherman, Terry Thorne, Mickey Weaver and Rodger Haynes.