LEXINGTON — The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band will be grappling with the forces of good and evil in their 2023 show, “Angels and Demons.”

The members of the Lexington High School marching band were busy this week at band camp, learning the marching fundamentals, memorizing the music and becoming familiar with their sections.

Lexington High School Band Director Chad Scharff was working with the percussion section during the week. He said the show this year is not particularly difficult for the percussion but it will take time for the entire section to play as one.

He noted the percussion is made up of a balance of returning students and incoming freshman and he has been pleased to see the older students taking the young ones under their wing.

Scharff said he felt like the drumline was more unified this year, describing them as, “solid.”

Band Director Spencer Hansen was working with all of the brass sections on Tuesday morning before a large group rehearsal before noon.

Much of band camp for the brass is building back up their lip strength after the summer off.

Hansen said the students were exposed to nearly all of the music and were already starting to memorize the first two movements of the show. He noted this show features more technical aspects that others in the past.

Hansen said they have a large number of incoming freshman students who were able to play well as eighth graders and was excited to see a number of them stepping up during band camp.

Band Director Sarah Ernst is in her second year of teaching at Lexington. Ernst played clarinet with the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s marching band for two years before becoming a drum major for her final year.

She noted she no longer has to learn names this year and is able to continue and refine teaching strategies she began during her first year.

Scharff added that Ernst has a better idea of which teaching techniques work best for certain students and is building off of what she started in her first year.

Ernst has been working with the woodwinds and said this show features sections that feature them more so than past shows.

Ernst said she is the most excited to see how the movements flows together and how they can turn it into a show.

A new benefit this year is the field turf that has been installed Ray Ehlers Stadium, the directors said.

Prior to this the band had to train on the football practice field or in the LHS parking lot. Now the band can march every day on the turf and get a feel for it before competition.

All the additional markings on the football field help the students find their spot and enable them to get an idea of where their lines or formation should be.

The marching band will be performing the show, “Angels and Demons,” composed by Randall Standridge. The show is four movements and the hymn “Salvation is Created,” serves as a recurring theme.

"Salvation is Created" is a choral work composed by Pavel Chesnokov in 1912. It was one of the last sacred works he composed before he turned to secular arts when the Soviet government began to suppress Christianity.

The first movement of the show begins with the prologue, “The Battle Eternal, before launching into the more sinister second movement, “The Dark Brigade.”

The third movement, “Voices of Light,” features an original take on, “Salvation is Created,” before rolling right into the final movement, “Dark vs. Light.”

Audiences will have to hold their applause because the show features no breaks between movements; it flows from one right into the other.

The band this year numbers close to 200 and there are 17 members of the color guard under the direction of Melissa Welch. The band will start learning their drill after school starts, the final number of band members is needed for the drill to be created.

The band will be performing during the halftimes of LHS football games, with the exception being the homecoming game, when they will perform prior to the game.

The Lexington band will take part in three competitions this year.

Like the past two years, the band will take part in the Elkhorn Sounds of Excellence Marching Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Elkhorn High School.

The competition at Elkhorn will come in the form of AA bands that are much larger in size.

Lexington may be one of the smallest bands attending the competition, but they left their mark last year, earning a superior rating, first place in their class and third place overall.

The band has earned superior ratings at all of their performances reaching back to 2010.

The second competition will be the Lincoln Public School Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Seacrest Field in Lincoln.

The last competition, the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Competition will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Kearney High School.