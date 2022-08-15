PACT Act opens door for Gulf War, Vietnam veterans

President Joe Biden signed into law the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins) Act. This piece of legislation opens new presumptive conditions for Gulf War veterans and adds new locations for Agent Orange exposure to Vietnam veterans.

Gulf War veterans include anyone that performed military, naval, air or space service on or after Aug. 2, 1990. This date corresponds to the start of the build up for Desert Shield ad combat operations of Desert Storm. The countries involved include Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and United Arab Emirates.

Also included are military personnel that served on or after Sept. 11, 2001 in Afghanistan, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen or Uzbekistan. The law also leaves determination of any other related country to be included up to the Secretary of Veteran Affairs.

“In my time as the county veteran service officer, I’ve seen many claims related to Gulf War veterans be denied due to not having enough evidence or being connected to service,” explained Dawson County Veteran Service Officer Steve Zerr. “This new law removes that burden from the veteran and opens the way to getting the care and compensation our veterans deserve.

“If you have any condition that you believe is or could be related to your service, you need to file a disability claim.”

New conditions added under the law include the following cancers – head, gastrointestinal, lymphomatic, neck, reproductive, kidney, pancreatic, respiratory, lymphoma, brain and melanoma. Other conditions added are bronchiolitis, Pleuritis, chronic sinusitis, chronic rhinitis, emphysema, pulmonary fibrosis, granulomatous disease, sarcoidosis and glioblastoma. The VA secretary also has discretion as to additional diseases that could be added to this list.

The following countries or territories were added to the Agent Orange exposure list through the PACT Act: Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Guam, American Samoa and Johnson Atoll.

“The dates vary for each of these areas,” said Zerr. “For a better understanding, I recommend visiting with your veteran service officer.”

In Nebraska, each county is required by law to have a veteran service officer and you can visit with any service officer. To contact the Dawson County office call, (308) 324-3041.