Top Story Spotlight Livin’ Out Loud goes on despite storm damage Ashley Mohler Aug 17, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gothenburg’s annual free Christian concert, Livin’ Out Loud, occurred Saturday, Aug. 15, with a worship service following on Sunday.kAms6DA:E6 2 D6G6C6 E9F?56CDE@C> uC:52J ?:89E[ 42FD:?8 52>286 E@ E96 >2:? DE286[ E96 D9@H DE:== H6?E @? 2E {2<6 w6=6?] p D>2==6C DE286 H2D 3C@F89E :?[ 2?5 E96 DA62<6C DJDE6> H2D ?@E 2D =@F5 2D A2DE J62CD]k^AmkAm%96 D4965F=6 7@C E96 52J 492?865 >F=E:A=6 E:>6D 2?5 p== E96 }@:D6 @C:8:?2==J 925 E@ 32:= @FE @7 E96 6G6?E 5F6 E@ E9F?56CDE@C> 52>286 3FE H2D 23=6 E@ >2<6 2 DFCAC:D6 2AA62C2?46 2E E96 6?5 @7 E96 6G6?E]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Logan and Katie, a husband and wife Christian hymn duo, opened this year’s Livin’ Out Loud concert Saturday at Lake Helen in Gothenburg. Ashley Mohler Due to storm damage, Livin’ Out Loud was performed on a smaller stage this year but crowds still gathered for the event Saturday in Gothenburg. Ashley Mohler An information booth was held next to band merchandize at Livin’ Out Loud. The area stayed fairly busy throughout the event. Ashley Mohler kAm%9:D J62C’D =:?6FA :?4=F565 {@82? 2?5 z2E:6[ |682? (@@5D[ p2C@? s2G:D[ s2??J v@<6J[ q2?5 #66G6D[ p== E96 }@:D6 2?5 z6:E9] (:E9 2 D9@CE6?65 D4965F=6[ E96 6G6?E E92E FDF2==J =2DED H6== :?E@ E96 ?:89E 6?565 62C=J[ D9@CE=J 27E6C h A]>]k^Am People are also reading… Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Aristh Rodriguez-Linares takes the stand in state’s case against him Monday Defendant Rodriguez-Linares continues testimony Tuesday Greyson Bjorkman powers Carpet Land to winning start at World Series Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Wings and Wine fundraiser to benefit Blanche Senior Scholarship set for Aug. 20 Registration open for 5th Annual Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium in Kearney LRHC's Brenna Bartruff named to SHSMD's National 2026 Class of Rising Stars Immigration agency to buy electric shock gloves Bulldozers roll into national park to build Trump border wall Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it There is no ‘Next Indiana.’ That's the whole point Family of pedestrian killed in crash near WarHorse sues Lincoln driver Livin’ Out Loud provided Christians with the chance for praise and worship at Lake Helen in Gothenburg on Saturday, Aug. 15. Ashley Mohler 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court A jury found Aristh Rodriguez-Linares guilty of manslaughter and two other felonies Wednesday in Dawson County District Court. 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Elm Creek FCA sponsor Jadyn Ehresman said it was a special feeling to see people from different areas of central Nebraska at the park to give … Aristh Rodriguez-Linares takes the stand in state’s case against him Monday In lengthy testimony Monday, Aristh Rodriguez-Linares took the stand in Dawson County District Court Monday, as he faces three Class 1 felonie… Defendant Rodriguez-Linares continues testimony Tuesday As the case against Aristh Rodriguez-Linares resumed Tuesday, the defendant was back on the stand questioned by Defense Attorney David Tarrell… Greyson Bjorkman powers Carpet Land to winning start at World Series Behind five shutout innings from Greyson Bjorkman, the Lincoln East team opened World Series play with a win. 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