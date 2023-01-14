Overton Eagles scorched the Brady Eagles

OVERTON — The feathers went flying as the Overton Eagles plucked away at the Brady Eagles at home on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Overton girls dominated the court from the beginning as they went up 23 to zero in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Overton put in their junior varsity players and each one got the chance to play.

At halftime, Overton was leading by 25.

During the third quarter, Overton lady Eagles put up 19 points and held Brady to six.

The Overton lady Eagles continued to overwhelm the Brady Eagles in the fourth quarter.

Overton flew away with the win 63-17.

Ashlyn Florell scored 23 points and had five three-pointers. JoLee Ryan had 19 points, Natalie Wood and Ella Luther each had five and Gracyn Luther had four.

The win over the Brady Eagles sent the Overton lady Eagles to a 10 and two record.

OVERTON BOYS

The boys game had a different start compared to the girls.

The Brady Eagles stayed right with the Overton boys who held a small lead.

Overton led 31-25 at halftime.

In the second half, the Overton Eagles came to life and pulled away from Brady. Overton scored 22 points in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter had the Overton Eagles scoring 17 points to push even further away from Brady.

Overton won 70-44.

The win over Brady advanced the Overton Eagles to a six and five record.

Will Kulhanek led the Overton Eagles with 26 points, Eli Luther had 12, Braden Fleischman and Alex Banzhaf each scored seven, Dawsen McCarter had six and Brendan McCarter and Noah Lees each had five.

Overton traveled west to North Platte on Friday, Jan. 13 to face the St. Pats with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. The lady Eagles are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 14 as they host Bertrand with a 3:30 p.m. tip-off.