New officers and directors on Central Platte NRD board, Lexington’s Tom Downey appointed to Sub-District 2

-Appeals The board denied requests from Dawson County and Merrick County landowners.

-Violation Report Luke Zakrzewski, GIS Image Analyst, reported that 45 landowners/producers irrigated land that wasn’t certified or approved for irrigation through a transfer in 2020. Zakrzewski said there were 35 new violations ranging from 1.04 to 207.18 acres. Two of the violations were repeat offenses. Zakrewski will notify landowners that they are in violation of the NRD’s Rules and Regulations and will request that they contact the NRD to get into compliance by March 3, 2021.

-Easement Development Luke Zakrzewski reported to the Variance/Appeals Subcommittee that there may be potential development on land where the NRD has a conservation easement in Dawson County. The Committee will take no action until a full plan is available for review.

-Managers Report Lyndon Vogt, General Manager, reported that the court date for Bernard Katzberg’s Cease and Desist violation has been postponed. Bernard has contacted the office and is in the process of getting into compliance. He was instructed to reach out to the NRD’s legal counsel to address the violation.