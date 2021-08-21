More responses are needed for Lexington C4K’s Early Childhood Quality and Capacity Survey

Prior to Lexington becoming a C4K community, the group of volunteers working to address the child care needs in Lexington distributed a survey in 2019, but there were not enough responses to be representative of the community.

The C4K team needs enough data to effectively understand the needs in the Lexington area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the moment, there are 14 licensed in-home child care providers in Lexington, their total licensed capacity is 156.

In addition to two preschools and a child care center, Lexington has a total child care capacity of 282.

It should be noted, licensed capacity does not always equal the actual amount of children providers can take on. Staffing issues, among others, can limit the number of children, so the actual capacity of Lexington is likely lower than 282.

According to the 2010 census data, there are 993 children under the age of five living in the community. If all needed access to licensed child care, there would be around 711 children without.

Also, several Lexington child care providers are preparing to retire and a lack of replacements means the child care gap will widen.