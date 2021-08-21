More responses are needed for Lexington C4K’s Early Childhood Quality and Capacity Survey

LEXINGTON — More responses are needed for the Early Childhood Quality and Capacity Survey, which is being distributed by the Lexington Communities for Kids, C4K.
At the moment 287 people have responded to the survey, only 2.8 percent of Lexington’s population and more are needed to get a greater understanding of the child care needs in the community.
The survey is open to all in Lexington, with or without children, it will be a tool for the C4K team to collect data to implement initiatives in the area to support current childcare providers, education programs and address and identify capacity needs.
“In partnership with Communities for Kids, a Nebraska Children and Families Foundation initiative, the Lexington Communities for Kids (C4K) team is hoping to obtain data with the mission to better understand our community’s current child care quality and capacity landscape,” according to the Lexington C4K team.
Once the survey results are analyzed, the data will be shared with the Lexington community to build partnerships in finding and addressing solutions to the needs identified in the survey responses.
The survey can be accessed by scanning the QR code with a smartphone or tablet camera and a link will take one directly to the survey. Another way to access the survey is by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LexingtonEarlyChildhoodSurvey2021
Prior to Lexington becoming a C4K community, the group of volunteers working to address the child care needs in Lexington distributed a survey in 2019, but there were not enough responses to be representative of the community.
The C4K team needs enough data to effectively understand the needs in the Lexington area.
At the moment, there are 14 licensed in-home child care providers in Lexington, their total licensed capacity is 156.
In addition to two preschools and a child care center, Lexington has a total child care capacity of 282.
It should be noted, licensed capacity does not always equal the actual amount of children providers can take on. Staffing issues, among others, can limit the number of children, so the actual capacity of Lexington is likely lower than 282.
According to the 2010 census data, there are 993 children under the age of five living in the community. If all needed access to licensed child care, there would be around 711 children without.
Also, several Lexington child care providers are preparing to retire and a lack of replacements means the child care gap will widen.
Mindy Young, the instructor of the Dawson County Early Childhood Professional Learning Series, told the C4K group during their April 2021 meeting she knows of four Lexington in-home providers planning to retire within the year and another within two years.
The loss of five in-home providers would further widen the child care gap Lexington faces. If no replacements are to take their place, around 50 children and their families would have to find other arrangements outside of licensed care.
From 2017 to 2021, Lexington has only seen four new in-home providers open. Meanwhile, there are eight providers who obtained their licenses between 1996 and 2004; most have been operating for over 20 years, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Another issue is, in a community where Hispanic and Latino people make up 60.1 percent of the population; there is only one in-home provider who is bilingual.