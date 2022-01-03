 Skip to main content
Minutemaid Bowling wins Pius Invitational Tournament
Minutemaid Bowling wins Pius Invitational Tournament

001.jpg
Courtesy photo

The Lexington girls bowling came out on top during the Lincoln Pius X Invitational Tournament on Tuesday.

The day started with each team bowling three single matches, where those scores seeded them for a Baker-style tournament.

Thanks to strong bowling from sophomore Daisy Gomez, who bowled a team high 231, and senior Taya Berry, who bowled a 200, the Maids entered the tournament as the top seed.

From there, the girls downed Papillion-LaVista 3-1, followed up by a 3-0 shutout victory over Fremont to make it to the finals.

The Minutemaids placed two girls in the All-Tournament team.

Gomez was 1st-team All-Tournament, placing 3rd overall with a 548 series.

Berry finished 7th overall with 515 series, and made the 2nd-team All-Tournament.

The boys team, the 8th-seed in the 12-team tournament, pulled an upset against the top seeded Lincoln Pius X before losing in the semi-finals against Seward.

No boys made it to the All-Tournament teams, but senior Alex Gomez was able to bowl a team high of 227.

Lexington bowling will be back in action on January 8th, when Lexington hosts a tournament at the Big Apple in Kearney.

