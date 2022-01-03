Minutemaid Bowling wins Pius Invitational Tournament

The Lexington girls bowling came out on top during the Lincoln Pius X Invitational Tournament on Tuesday.

The day started with each team bowling three single matches, where those scores seeded them for a Baker-style tournament.

Thanks to strong bowling from sophomore Daisy Gomez, who bowled a team high 231, and senior Taya Berry, who bowled a 200, the Maids entered the tournament as the top seed.

From there, the girls downed Papillion-LaVista 3-1, followed up by a 3-0 shutout victory over Fremont to make it to the finals.

The Minutemaids placed two girls in the All-Tournament team.

Gomez was 1st-team All-Tournament, placing 3rd overall with a 548 series.

Berry finished 7th overall with 515 series, and made the 2nd-team All-Tournament.

The boys team, the 8th-seed in the 12-team tournament, pulled an upset against the top seeded Lincoln Pius X before losing in the semi-finals against Seward.

No boys made it to the All-Tournament teams, but senior Alex Gomez was able to bowl a team high of 227.

Lexington bowling will be back in action on January 8th, when Lexington hosts a tournament at the Big Apple in Kearney.