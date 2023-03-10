Mike Trader’s Annual Mid-America Basketball Camp will conduct eight individual sessions this summer.

The overnight and commuter camps for boys and girls will be held June 12-15 at Central Community College (Platte Campus) in Columbus and July 10-13 at Doane University.

Day Camps will be held for both boys and girls at Ogallala’s Prairie View School May 22-25, Grand Island Central Catholic on May 30-June 2 and July 24-27, Norfolk YMCA on June 19-22, Hastings Middle School June 26-29 and Morrill High on July 17-19.

The individual camp is open to those 8 years old through 11th grade.

Over 155 boys and girls who played in the 2022 State Basketball Tournament have attended Mike Trader’s Basketball Camp.

The camp has been one of the most popular camps in the Midwest during the past 36 years with over 35,000 campers having attended during that time.

This camp is well known for its great teaching of fundamental skills and having outstanding coaches from throughout the nation teaching the campers. It combines the teaching of these skills with team play and contests throughout the camp.

The camps will be held at Doane University in Crete, Central Community College in Columbus, Ogallala Prairie View School, Grand Island Central Catholic, Norfolk YMCA, Hastings Middle School and Morrill High School. As mentioned, the camp staff will include both top college and prep coaches, all experienced in basketball summer camp work.

For more information and application forms call, write, or e-mail Mike Trader at:

Mike Trader

Box 86

York, Ne 68467

402-960-8011

or check out the camp website at: www.traderscamp.com.