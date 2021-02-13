Lt. Governor Mike Foley visits Sandoz Elementary, several local businesses

LEXINGTON — Lt. Governor Mike Foley spent two days visiting several local businesses, as well as Sandoz Elementary, earlier this week.
Foley started in Araphaoe on Monday, Feb. 8 visiting the public library and Arapahoe Floral and Coffee. Later he toured Canyon Lakes Brewery at Johnson Lake and finished the day at Mac’s Creek Winery and Vineyards.
On Tuesday, Foley started the day with a visit to Sandoz Elementary, where he was given a tour of the school by Principal Barry McFarland, accompanied by Superintendent John Hakonson and Dawson Area Development Executive Director Andrea McClintic.
Foley was shown the brand new addition which had been added to the front of Sandoz and the new classrooms. He also got to visit the life skills classroom for students with disabilities, a class of English Learner students and a science class in progress.
Throughout the tour McFarland and Hakonson told Foley about Lexington’s history and demographics, the English Learner program, issues with hiring qualified staff for certain positions, etc.
Foley described the tour of the school as, “eye-opening.”
Of the visit, Foley said it is good to get out of Lincoln from time to time and see what is going on in other parts of Nebraska and what challenges they are facing.
He said there are, “extraordinary challenges,” in Lexington regarding education, one of which is the large number of different languages spoken and the different, sometimes challenging, life experiences of Lexington students. He said people back in Lincoln don’t have a good picture of this.
He said some of the students are coming to Lexington with no formal education and they need to be fit into a highly structured education experience to get them up to speed.
Foley would then go on to tour the new Fox Theater in Cozad and the Cozad industrial site. He would finish off the day with a tour of Wear Parts in Gothenburg.
Of these visits, Foley said these reflect concerns of economic development.
Many of the communities in the western part of the state are witnessing declining population, Foley said, if more businesses can be brought to these parts of the state, it could help them stabilized and even see a growth in population.
Communities like Cozad are close to Interstate 80 and this is an asset, but as you move away from the I-80 corridor, the challenges for those community’s only grows.
When asked if he was planning on running for the position of Nebraska’s governor in two years, when Pete Ricketts term limit expires, Foley said he is putting much thought and prayer into the decision.