Lt. Governor Mike Foley visits Sandoz Elementary, several local businesses

He said there are, “extraordinary challenges,” in Lexington regarding education, one of which is the large number of different languages spoken and the different, sometimes challenging, life experiences of Lexington students. He said people back in Lincoln don’t have a good picture of this.

He said some of the students are coming to Lexington with no formal education and they need to be fit into a highly structured education experience to get them up to speed.

Foley would then go on to tour the new Fox Theater in Cozad and the Cozad industrial site. He would finish off the day with a tour of Wear Parts in Gothenburg.

Of these visits, Foley said these reflect concerns of economic development.

Many of the communities in the western part of the state are witnessing declining population, Foley said, if more businesses can be brought to these parts of the state, it could help them stabilized and even see a growth in population.

Communities like Cozad are close to Interstate 80 and this is an asset, but as you move away from the I-80 corridor, the challenges for those community’s only grows.