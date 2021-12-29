Lt. Gov. Foley recognizes City of Lexington for housing Investments, commitment to growth

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley honored City officials this week, on behalf of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), for its continued leadership in the state’s Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program. Lexington’s fourth certification in nearly 15 years recognizes recent investments in housing and industrial development projects. DED Central Nebraska Business Development Consultant and EDCC Program Director, Ashley Rice-Gerlach, joined Lt. Gov. Foley for a special presentation to the community on December 28.

Lexington is one of 40 Nebraska communities to earn EDCC status in the program, sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. State officials established the EDCC program in 2005 to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and grow existing businesses. As part of the certification process, qualifying cities and villages must identify a well-defined program that engages with their existing business community to offer a supportive environment for welcoming new economic development projects. This includes documenting available sites and buildings, developing local financing and incentive programs and creating ongoing strategic planning for economic growth. Lexington earned EDCC certification in 2007 and was recertified in 2011, 2016 and 2021.