LRHC is gearing up for the next phases of vaccination distribution

“Right now we are putting names on a list and as soon as we receive vaccine we will contact you with a date and time to come to Lexington Regional Health Center for your vaccination. We have not yet been notified as to when we will receive the vaccine for this age group but follow our social media and website for up to date information,” according to Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff.

“We are also unsure how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine we will receive at one time, they may be coming in weekly shipments. We will call those interested individuals on our list in the order we receive your information,” Bartruff said.

“If you call after hours or your call is not answered please leave a message with your name and phone number and we will return your call. You will not receive an electronic call regarding COVID-19 vaccination from Lexington Regional Health Center at any time,” according to Bartruff.

Call Lexington Regional Health Center Pharmacy at (308) 324-8334, for Spanish speaking individuals please call Maria Reyes at (308) 325-6095.