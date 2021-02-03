Winter Weather Advisory to start at midnight across the area

LEXINGTON — Starting at midnight tonight, multiple counties in central Nebraska will be under a Winter Weather Advisory as a wintry mix of precipitation is expected with an approaching system.

Dawson and Gosper counties are both under the watch.

Precipitation this evening will start off as rain, changing to freezing rain before finally transition to snow. Winds will be gusting around 35 to 40 mph throughout the period, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

Total snow amounts will depend on how quickly rain will change over to snow. The local area may see less than an inch of snow. Road surfaces may become slick as rain as the potential to flash freeze on cold surfaces.

The advisory is currently set to expire on Thursday at 10 a.m.

By the weekend, a cold arctic air mass will settle across the area and looks now to hold on for a full week. Overnight wind chills from Saturday to Tuesday look to be around -14 degrees.