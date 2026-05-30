Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:15 PM CDT May 30, 2026 May 30, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Hail Threaten Northwestern Phelps and Surrounding AreasWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 8:15 PM CDT. The storm is currently near Lexington, moving northeast at 45 mph.Affected Areas:Northwestern Phelps CountyNortheastern Gosper CountyNorthwestern Buffalo CountyEastern Dawson CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 70 mphQuarter-size hailStorm near Sumner around 8:00 PM CDT Impacts:Hail damage to vehiclesConsiderable tree damagePotential damage to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildingsTravel disruptions on Interstate 80 between mile markers 231 and 249 People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden Lexington juniors baseball wins doubleheader over McCook Troopers find 525 lbs. of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Overton athletes earn state track medals Safety Tips:Seek shelter immediately in a sturdy structureStay away from windowsAvoid traveling until the storm passesWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Canada's economy is struggling, technical recession or not US: NASA Moon Mission Rocket Explosion Seen 120 Miles Across Florida Sky. US: NASA Moon Mission Rocket Explosion Seen 120 Miles Across Florida Sky. Boater Captures Blue Origin Rocket Explosion Boater Captures Blue Origin Rocket Explosion Trump weighs potential deal with Iran as US orders new sanctions tied to Iranian oil Trump weighs potential deal with Iran as US orders new sanctions tied to Iranian oil