Alert Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:45 AM CDT Jul 9, 2026 Jul 9, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail OvernightWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving northeast at 20 mph across western Phelps, Gosper, Dawson, eastern Furnas, and northwestern Harlan counties. The storms are expected to persist through 12:45 AM CDT.Affected Areas:Western Phelps CountyGosper CountyDawson CountyEastern Furnas CountyNorthwestern Harlan CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea-sized hail Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.Storms will affect areas near Cozad, Edison, Smithfield, and Johnson Lake around midnight, and Oxford, Bertrand, and Lexington shortly after.Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 252 will be impacted. People are also reading… Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Final defendant in 2023 North Omaha mass shooting takes plea; 60 years in prison possible Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail Omaha students get moment to shine at World Cup game in Kansas City Hundreds line the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade Sarah Neben: Happy 250th birthday, America Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 Omaha man, 19, receives probation after fatal 2024 downtown shooting Safety Tips:If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 3:00 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video More Americans leaving the US labor force DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN Donald J. Trump International Airport is officially operational in West Palm Beach Donald J. Trump International Airport is officially operational in West Palm Beach Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again