Alert Extreme Heat Warning until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Jul 26, 2026 Jul 26, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in Effect Until Monday NightWhat's Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening, followed by a Heat Advisory from 9 PM tonight until 10 PM CDT Monday. Expect dangerously high heat index values.Affected Areas:North Central KansasCentral, East Central, and South Central NebraskaWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Heat index values today: 105 to 115 degreesHeat index values Sunday night through Monday: 100 to 110 degreesLow temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, offering limited relief Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnessesPotential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke People are also reading… Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' Dawson County gets temporary waiver from Medicaid work rules following Tyson plant closure Early childhood professionals invited to Fifth annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit near Cozad Heartland Chevrolet Show and Shine offers drive down memory lane Raymond man accused of sexually assaulting a child, court records show Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ Safety Tips:Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluidsRemain in air-conditioned spaces and avoid direct sunlightCheck on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderlyNever leave children or pets in parked vehiclesWear lightweight, loose-fitting clothingLimit outdoor activities to early morning or eveningBe alert for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat strokeWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from SAT 5:34 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in Effect Through Monday Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials