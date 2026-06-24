Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 10:45 PM CDT Jun 24, 2026 Jun 24, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Impacting Southwestern Dawson County Until 10:45 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving southeast at 35 mph across southwestern Dawson County. The storms are expected to continue until 10:45 PM CDT.Affected Areas:Southwestern Dawson CountyFarnamWhat to Expect:Wind gusts between 50 to 55 mphPenny-sized hail Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a sturdy building.Stay informed as conditions may change rapidly. People are also reading… Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester Murder-suicide determined as cause of death for two Omaha couples Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal Pony Express stops outside Cozad on way to California 500-unit apartment complex planned on Lincoln's east side A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2:00 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until WED 9:00 PM CDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail to Northwestern Dawson County Through 9:00 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 9:38 PM CDT until WED 10:30 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorms with High Winds and Hail Expected Until 10:30 PM CDT Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Dr. Ranjan Gupta on new orthopedic center at CHI Lakeside New Clues Emerge Surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’ Possible Madison Square Garden Wedding New Clues Emerge Surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’ Possible Madison Square Garden Wedding Traffic at the intersection of Warlick Blvd. and Homestead Expressway Traffic at the intersection of Warlick Blvd. and Homestead Expressway US Senate Passes War Powers Resolution, Defying Trump on Iran US Senate Passes War Powers Resolution, Defying Trump on Iran