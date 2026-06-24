Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 9:38 PM CDT until WED 10:30 PM CDT Jun 24, 2026 Jun 24, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with High Winds and Hail Expected Until 10:30 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of south central Nebraska. Thunderstorms are moving southeast at 30 mph and are expected to continue until 10:30 PM CDT.Affected Areas:Gosper County, NebraskaSouth central Dawson County, NebraskaInterstate 80 between mile markers 232 and 234What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 70 mphHail up to half dollar size (1.25 inches)Storms near Elwood around 9:45 PM CDT and Smithfield around 9:50 PM CDT Impacts:Potential hail damage to vehiclesConsiderable tree damage likelyPossible damage to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings People are also reading… Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester Murder-suicide determined as cause of death for two Omaha couples Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal Pony Express stops outside Cozad on way to California 500-unit apartment complex planned on Lincoln's east side Safety Tips:Stay indoors and move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.Remain alert for a possible tornado; seek shelter immediately if a tornado is spotted.Avoid traveling on Interstate 80 in the affected areas if possible.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until WED 9:00 PM CDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail to Northwestern Dawson County Through 9:00 PM CDT Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Dr. Ranjan Gupta on new orthopedic center at CHI Lakeside New Clues Emerge Surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’ Possible Madison Square Garden Wedding New Clues Emerge Surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’ Possible Madison Square Garden Wedding Traffic at the intersection of Warlick Blvd. and Homestead Expressway Traffic at the intersection of Warlick Blvd. and Homestead Expressway US Senate Passes War Powers Resolution, Defying Trump on Iran US Senate Passes War Powers Resolution, Defying Trump on Iran