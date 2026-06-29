Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 9:15 PM CDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This EveningWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are impacting western Phelps, eastern Gosper, and southeastern Dawson Counties. These storms are moving northeast at 45 mph and are expected to persist through 9:15 PM CDT.Affected Areas:Western Phelps CountyEastern Gosper CountySoutheastern Dawson CountyInterstate 80 between mile markers 240 and 254What to Expect:Wind gusts up to 50 mphNickel size hail Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. People are also reading… Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Love Island watch party specials at the bar Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' What to know about America’s 250th celebration in your town The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a sturdy building.Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Nebraska.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions