HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will lower the water level this fall at Johnson Lake in preparation for an outage at the Johnson No. 1 hydroplant which is tentatively scheduled Nov. 6-16.

The drawdown at Johnson Lake is scheduled to begin around Oct. 26 to an elevation about 13 feet below normal operation levels. During the drawdown, structures at Johnson Lake will be inspected. The reservoir south of Lexington will slowly fill during the hydroplant outage and should return to normal water operation elevations by the end of November.

While the lake is down, cabin owners who may wish to perform shoreline maintenance are reminded to contact Central to obtain any necessary permits prior to initiating such projects.

All drawdown plans are subject to change depending on river flows and rain events.