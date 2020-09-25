In addition to lacking capacity, Lexington only has one bilingual child care provider

Some are forced to make the choice between working, or staying home with their children, said Novoa. This can put a financial burden on these families if both spouses need to bring in income for the family.

Another concern regarding child care is the affordability of it, Novoa said some families still wouldn’t benefit from more providers if they couldn’t afford to pay for the care.

Shonna Werth, Assistant Vice President, Early Childhood Programs with Nebraska Children and Families Foundation said the survey the Lexington Communities for Kids, C4K, group is refining will be important to getting data about the need from Spanish speaking and bilingual families’ child care needs.

The Lexington C4K group has also applied for a preschool development grant from Nebraska Children and Families which could help manage several opportunities in the community, one of which is creating more support for bilingual/Spanish speaking providers.

Werth said the grant funds would help them train and prepare bilingual individuals to be quality child care providers. Also, given the number of Hispanic and Latino families in the community, there are likely many people caring for relatives or friends children in an unlicensed capacity.