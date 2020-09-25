In addition to lacking capacity, Lexington only has one bilingual child care provider

LEXINGTON — Lexington not only has a lack of child care capacity to suit the community’s population, but it also only has one bilingual provider, in a town where Hispanic and Latino people make up over 60 percent of the population.
At the moment, Lexington has 14 in-home child care providers, one child care center and two preschools. When added up, their total licensed capacity is 270.
It should be noted licensed capacity does not always equal the actual amount of children providers can take on. Staffing issues, among others, can limit the number of children, so the actual caring capacity of Lexington is likely lower than 270.
According to the 2010 census data, there are 993 children under the age of five living in the community. If all needed access to licensed child care, there would be over 723 children left out.
The need, however, goes even deeper.
In a community where Hispanic and Latino people make up 60.1 percent of the population, there is only one in-home daycare provider who is bilingual.
Lolita Child Care, owned by Marcela Arredondo, opened an in-home daycare in March 2020.
According to information from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Arredondo runs a Family Child Care Home Two, with a capacity of 12, caring for children between the ages of eight weeks to 13-years old.
A provider which is licensed under Family Care Home Two can care for up to 12 children.
Arredondo says she sees a “high need,” from many Hispanic and Latino families in Lexington for child care. She said she is always getting calls and the demand is high.
Maricela Novoa, Home Visiting Specialist at the Early Learning Academy, is also a member of the Sixpence program.
“Sixpence is Nebraska's signature effort to prepare more of Nebraska's youngest, most vulnerable children for success in school and life through high-quality early learning opportunities in the first three years,” according to the Sixpence website.
Novoa, who works with many families as part of the Sixpence program, said there is, “most definitely,” a need for bilingual child care providers in Lexington, especially those who speak Spanish.
Hispanic and Latino parents are concerned about child care in Lexington, with the most dominate issue being that of clearly communicating with a child care provider, Novoa said.
The parents are especially concerned about communicating with a provider about how their children are doing, how their behavior is, etc.
Novoa said most families are coping with the lack of child care providers by having family or friends take care of their children while they are at work. Some parents work different shifts during the day and have an arrangement to care for children when the other parents are at work.
Some are forced to make the choice between working, or staying home with their children, said Novoa. This can put a financial burden on these families if both spouses need to bring in income for the family.
Another concern regarding child care is the affordability of it, Novoa said some families still wouldn’t benefit from more providers if they couldn’t afford to pay for the care.
Shonna Werth, Assistant Vice President, Early Childhood Programs with Nebraska Children and Families Foundation said the survey the Lexington Communities for Kids, C4K, group is refining will be important to getting data about the need from Spanish speaking and bilingual families’ child care needs.
The Lexington C4K group has also applied for a preschool development grant from Nebraska Children and Families which could help manage several opportunities in the community, one of which is creating more support for bilingual/Spanish speaking providers.
Werth said the grant funds would help them train and prepare bilingual individuals to be quality child care providers. Also, given the number of Hispanic and Latino families in the community, there are likely many people caring for relatives or friends children in an unlicensed capacity.
Werth said she would like to see these individuals who are already caring for children to become licensed providers themselves and take courses on early childhood development. While this process takes time it could be a gradual build-up to get these people fully licensed.
Mindy Young has been teaching a Dawson County early childhood professional learning series for several months, with 10 people consistently participating. Werth said up to three individuals taking the training are bilingual, but one already works in a child care provider role in the community.
