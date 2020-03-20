LEXINGTON — Starting Monday, March 23 the Dawson County Courthouse will be open by appointment only and all entering the courthouse will be screened.
The Dawson County Commissioners met in an emergency meeting on Friday, March 20 to discuss restricting access to the courthouse due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
It was decided the courthouse hours for the public will be limited to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Anyone wishing to access the courthouse during this period will need to make an appointment with the appropriate office. The only entry to the courthouse will be will be the east door on Grant St.
All visitors and employees will be screened at the door by members of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, who will take a person’s temperature and ask questions related to their travel, health.
These restrictions will be in place in place until further notice.
Courthouse office numbers include
- Assessors: 324-3471
- Attorney: 324-5644
- CASA: 324-7364
- Child Support: 324-3166
- County Clerk: 324-2127
- County Court: 324-5606
- DMV: 324-5466
- District Court: 324-4261
- Drug Court: 324-5021
- Emergency Management: 324-2070
- Probation: 324-5615
- Register of Deeds: 324-4271
- Roads: 324-4256
- Sheriff: 324-3011
- Surveyor: 324-3541
- Treasurer: 324-3241
- Veterans: 324-3041
- Victim Witness: 324-5702
